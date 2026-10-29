Kraken Escape Late Yet Again

Kraken points leader Chandler Stephenson made a postgame remark after another heart stopping finish about how resilience was key to his team’s best start in franchise history.

After all, winning for the fourth time in four tries after blowing a multi-goal, third period lead requires some bend-but-don’t-break character. And Brandon Montour slapping home a 5-4 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs from the right faceoff circle with 33 seconds to go in regulation Wednesday night, certainly kept his Kraken from being broken by their latest late setback.

“I think that's just playing with the lead – you're just kind of playing smart,” Stephenson said. “You're not really looking so much to score another one. You're just trying to keep the game in control. Make them come 200 feet. Trying to trap it up as much as you can. And yeah, sometimes you almost over defend and you just kind of back yourself in a little bit too much rather than staying aggressive.”

But the Kraken are also 4-0-0 after giving up those late multi-goal leads. They also blew a one-goal lead in the final frame to the Washington Capitals on the last road trip and pulled off a victory there as well.

“It's just kind of a good confidence builder for the group,” Stephenson said. “I think from last year to this year, that's something that we wanted to improve on. And yeah, just kind of shows a little bit more experience, a little bit more resilience. And yeah, it's obviously early on, and you want to get ahead of the eight ball rather than behind it.”