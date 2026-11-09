Kraken, ReWA grow youth skating program

The Kraken, One Roof Foundation and Refugee Women’s Alliance enter their sixth season together, expanding skating opportunities to five Seattle school and approximately 95 children.

When Rawed Kais’ daughter first began participating in an introductory skating program at Kraken Community Iceplex, the world of blades was unfamiliar territory for their family.

But Sofia, 5, quickly developed an interest in the sport through those Learn to Skate classes, a partnership between the Kraken, its One Roof Foundation (ORF) and the Refugee Women’s Alliance (ReWA). Her family even began rearranging its schedule each week to bring her separately to the rink outside those classes to encourage her new passion as she learned.

Now returning for a second Learn to Skate season, Sofia is skating independently and has even applied the balance she has since developed on the ice to roller skating as well.

“She’s now skating on her own, amazingly, and it helped her to roller skate,” Kais said. “Because she knows how to balance now, roller skating was pretty easy on her.”

The partnership between ORF and ReWA, entering its sixth season, has now expanded to reach more young children across Seattle.

Two new schools have joined the initiative, bringing the total to five locations across Lake City, Northgate, Beacon Hill, Othello and MLK. Approximately 95 children ages 4 and 5 are expected to participate this season.

These weekly Wednesday skating sessions will run until mid-June. Following the winter holidays, students can choose whether they want to focus on hockey or transition to figure skating in future lessons.