Kraken, ReWA grow youth skating program

The Kraken, One Roof Foundation and Refugee Women’s Alliance enter their sixth season together, expanding skating opportunities to five Seattle school and approximately 95 children.

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By Jayd Serdy /
@jaayddd nhl.com/kraken

The Kraken, One Roof Foundation and Refugee Women’s Alliance enter their sixth season together, expanding skating opportunities to five Seattle school and approximately 95 children.  

When Rawed Kais’ daughter first began participating in an introductory skating program at Kraken Community Iceplex, the world of blades was unfamiliar territory for their family. 

But Sofia, 5, quickly developed an interest in the sport through those Learn to Skate classes, a partnership between the Kraken, its One Roof Foundation (ORF) and the Refugee Women’s Alliance (ReWA). Her family even began rearranging its schedule each week to bring her separately to the rink outside those classes to encourage her new passion as she learned. 

Now returning for a second Learn to Skate season, Sofia is skating independently and has even applied the balance she has since developed on the ice to roller skating as well. 

“She’s now skating on her own, amazingly, and it helped her to roller skate,” Kais said. “Because she knows how to balance now, roller skating was pretty easy on her.” 

The partnership between ORF and ReWA, entering its sixth season, has now expanded to reach more young children across Seattle. 

Two new schools have joined the initiative, bringing the total to five locations across Lake City, Northgate, Beacon Hill, Othello and MLK. Approximately 95 children ages 4 and 5 are expected to participate this season. 

These weekly Wednesday skating sessions will run until mid-June. Following the winter holidays, students can choose whether they want to focus on hockey or transition to figure skating in future lessons.

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For Julie Lu, assistant director at ReWA’s Othello location, the program provides an opportunity for children to experience skating and develop skills they may not otherwise have the chance to learn. 

Lu has been involved with the partnership since its early days, initially working as a teacher before transitioning into an administrative role. 

Over her seasons with ReWA, she has seen how the program introduces children to skating while helping them develop balance, coordination, and confidence. 

“A lot of our kids don’t have the opportunity to get on the ice or even learn ice skating because it costs so much,” Lu said. “A lot of them will not be able to afford ice skating or even know what ice skating is if they were never exposed to it.” 

Many of the families ReWA serves are low-income, making the cost of skating lessons and equipment a significant barrier to participation. 

Through the partnership, children from participating schools visit KCI for skating instruction and the opportunity to experience the sport firsthand. 

For Lu, one of the most rewarding parts of the experience is seeing children bring what they learn on the ice back to their classrooms and playgrounds. 

Many children initially arrive without the balance or movement skills needed to participate comfortably in physical activities like this. Skating provides an opportunity to develop those abilities while learning something new.

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“Coming here, they’re learning how to balance. They’re learning how to skate. They’re learning how to move different ways that they probably won’t have an opportunity to do at home,” Lu said. 

Those skills can translate into other activities, including running, kicking a ball, and navigating the playground. The program also gives children an opportunity to build confidence as they work through the challenges of learning to skate. 

Lu has watched children arrive nervous about stepping onto the ice before gradually becoming more comfortable with the experience. 

“By the end of the program year, a lot of them will skate without a cone and be able to do crazy tricks,” Lu said. 

As the partnership expands, however, the program also faces the challenge of providing opportunities for more children while maintaining space for returning participants. 

Lu said the addition of new schools has required ReWA to adjust how it distributes available spots, including prioritizing children preparing to enter kindergarten. 

While expansion means more families can participate, it can also make it more difficult for children to return for another season. Still, Lu said seeing the progression of returning participants has been one of the most rewarding parts of the program. Children who have already experienced skating often arrive with greater confidence and can build on skills they developed previously.

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For Kais, watching Sofia develop those skills has also reinforced the value of sports beyond physical activity itself. 

Although hockey and skating were new to his family, he has enjoyed seeing his daughter learn to work through challenges and become more determined. 

“Every time they fall, how they stand up again and how they deal with the falls, I believe it gives them strength,” Kais said. 

He believes those lessons extend beyond the ice, helping children navigate challenges in their everyday lives. 

“Any sport you do, it translates outside the ice,” Kais said. “It gives them confidence in how to deal with life.” 

For Kais, the lessons Sofia has learned through skating extend well beyond the rink. As she returns for another season, she can continue building her confidence, developing new skills and discovering what she can accomplish when she keeps trying. 

Through the partnership, those lessons are reaching more children across Seattle, giving families like the Kais’ an opportunity to experience a sport they may never have otherwise encountered.

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