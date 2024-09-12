Kraken future is now

Kraken center Shane Wright feels he’s a different person than the newly drafted teen who first showed up to the team’s rookie camp two years ago.

And it isn’t just the external version of Wright that’s been remodeled; several pounds of packed-on muscle courtesy of a full American Hockey League season and two summers of workout and diet tutelage in Toronto from Kraken fitness consultant Gary Roberts. The internal part of Wright has undergone big change as well to where he’ll enter this week’s Kraken Rookie Camp with expectations far beyond merely sticking with the NHL team’s roster.

“I think it’s just the maturity and confidence,” Wright, 20, who’s appeared in 16 Kraken games over two seasons, said of personal changes since being selected No. 4 overall at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft in Montreal. “I really understand what it’s like to play at the pro level. And at the NHL level especially.

“I have the confidence in myself to know what I can go out and perform and make a difference.”

That confidence gained by Wright and others moving up the chain is a big reason the future is finally arriving for a Kraken franchise that’s spent four summers building a farm system now ready to start supplying multiple annual NHL mainstays. Rookies take the ice Thursday and Friday at the Kraken Community Iceplex, then head to Los Angeles for the seven-team NHL Rookie Faceoff Tournament – where they’ll play against top prospects from the Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday and Sunday.

They’ll return to the Iceplex next Tuesday, followed by the fully attended NHL portion of Kraken Camp, pres. By Starbucks, opening Sept. 20.

Up to now, center Matty Beniers, the team’s No. 2 overall pick in 2021, is the only Kraken draftee to land a full-time role during the franchise’s first three years. Undrafted forward Tye Kartye last year became only the second Kraken prospect to stick out of training camp for an entire season.

But this season, Wright and defenseman Ryker Evans, 22, a second-rounder from 2021, are expected to land permanent jobs in camp with forward prospect Ryan Winterton, 21 – a third-rounder from 2021 – also preparing to make the case he should stick after a brief NHL taste last winter. There’s also defenseman Ville Ottavainen, 22, and forward Jacob Melanson, 21 – fourth-and-fifth-round selections from 2021 – having completed debut AHL campaigns and looking for NHL time the coming season or two.

And the next wave after that is intriguing; a flurry of major junior hockey forward standouts preparing to launch pro careers with the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

Chief among those: Western Hockey League and Ontario Hockey League respective scoring champions Jagger Firkus, 20, and David Goyette, 20, and Finnish pro league standout Jani Nyman, 20. There’s also Carson Rehkopf, 19, a second rounder from last year, whose 52 goals ranked second among all OHL players.

Unlike Firkus, Goyette and Nyman, Rehkopf as a teenage major junior draft pick is too young to be eligible for AHL play – missing the Dec. 31 cutoff date to turn 20 by mere days -- and must return to his OHL team if he doesn’t make the Kraken out of training camp. Otherwise, he’d almost certainly debut in the pros this fall.

Another top pick, winger Eduard Sale, 19, the team’s 18th overall selection out of Czechia’s pro ranks last year, will either make his AHL debut or head back to the OHL depending on how well his bulked-up frame translates to improved on-ice performance in camp. OHL standout two-way defenseman Ty Nelson, 20, and Finnish goalie Niklas Kokko, 20, will also have a shot to prove they’re pro-ready.

For Kraken player development director Jeff Tambellini, the bevy of talented prospects knocking on the NHL door is a marked departure from prior years building the franchise’s farm system from scratch.

“It’s been a long time in coming just to start to see the different layers of prospects make their way in,” Tambellini said. “You know, we’ve had a really slow transition from the Kartyes and the Ryker Evans into the Shane Wrights and the Wintertons and the Ottavainens and Melansons.