Playing With Ease: Ryker Evans Scores his First NHL Goal

It’s been a big year for Ryker Evans. The 22-year-old made his NHL debut in December and now has 24 games under his belt. The speedy skater got on the scoresheet four games in and has tallied seven total assists to date, but it wasn’t until Friday’s game in Arizona that the defender’s solid play was rewarded with a goal.

So how did that come to be?

As part of our Playing With Ease series presented by GEICO, let’s dig in.

The first thing the Kraken did was set up a sustained attack. Jared McCann carried the puck into the zone. He can’t get a shot off, but has support of his linemates, Jaden Schwartz and Andre Burakovsky. As play shifted to a board battle below the goal line, everyone follows their routes to cover the possible outlets for the puck.