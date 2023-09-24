Jobs Fair: Competition Begins

Before the Kraken’s third-ever training camp officially opened Thursday, coach Dave Hakstol was making it clear any open jobs (can you say,” fourth line?” and “backup goalie”?) would be determined over the full length of all practices, scrimmages and six preseason games (Monday is two split-squad contests) between now and boarding the plane Oct. 9 for the season opener at Vegas the following night.

But Hakstol did say he would be looking for one key ingredient from the first drill and puck battle this past week: “We will know right away about our competitiveness.” Following Thursday’s opening practices and scrimmage featuring two flights of players, Hakstol confirmed he and the coaching staff liked the speed, hustle, and physicality mixed in the play, especially during a scrimmage to complete the day on the ice.

Newcomer Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, a veteran center who wowed teammates in Tampa Bay and Colorado while also playing for Hakstol in Philadelphia (GM Ron Francis pointed out that detail), was notably physical from the opening puck drop in the scrimmage. At 38, he is instantly the Kraken's oldest player but doesn’t look it on the ice or walking through the training center.

Playoff star rookie Tye Kartye looked fast and in game shape as he looks to play in his first NHL regular-season game after 15 playoff appearances. He will have lots of competition, including American Hockey League playoffs leading scorer Kole Lind, who Francis mentioned during a summer press conference as a younger player deserving of a chance to make the roster. Spots are open with the departures of Ryan Donato, Morgan Geekie, and Daniel Sprong among 2022-23 forwards.