Jobs Fair: Competition Begins

Vying for roster spots starts from the first lap of training camp for Kraken vets and prospects alike. No final decisions until Oct. 9. Daccord, Beniers, Burakovsky stand out

By Bob Condor
Before the Kraken’s third-ever training camp officially opened Thursday, coach Dave Hakstol was making it clear any open jobs (can you say,” fourth line?” and “backup goalie”?) would be determined over the full length of all practices, scrimmages and six preseason games (Monday is two split-squad contests) between now and boarding the plane Oct. 9 for the season opener at Vegas the following night.

But Hakstol did say he would be looking for one key ingredient from the first drill and puck battle this past week: “We will know right away about our competitiveness.” Following Thursday’s opening practices and scrimmage featuring two flights of players, Hakstol confirmed he and the coaching staff liked the speed, hustle, and physicality mixed in the play, especially during a scrimmage to complete the day on the ice.

Newcomer Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, a veteran center who wowed teammates in Tampa Bay and Colorado while also playing for Hakstol in Philadelphia (GM Ron Francis pointed out that detail), was notably physical from the opening puck drop in the scrimmage. At 38, he is instantly the Kraken's oldest player but doesn’t look it on the ice or walking through the training center.

Playoff star rookie Tye Kartye looked fast and in game shape as he looks to play in his first NHL regular-season game after 15 playoff appearances. He will have lots of competition, including American Hockey League playoffs leading scorer Kole Lind, who Francis mentioned during a summer press conference as a younger player deserving of a chance to make the roster. Spots are open with the departures of Ryan Donato, Morgan Geekie, and Daniel Sprong among 2022-23 forwards.

Hakstol on Roster Decisions

The Kraken’s head coach and Jack Adams Award finalist said he and the coaching staff will use all days and preseason games of camp to determine the 23 players who will man the opening night roster (18 skaters and two goalies will dress each game).

“I expect that to go right through the six exhibition games, which we end in Edmonton [Oct. 6],” said Hakstol. “That's not a lot of time. We're starting with 59 players in camp. There's going to be opportunity ... the majority of players in town are competing for spots right now. It’s day-by-day and that's why we don't get too far ahead.”

Daccord Shines in Early Camp

Goaltender Joey Daccord decompressed from playing and excelling in all 25 AHL Coachella Valley playoff games by traveling to Italy and Spain over the “the shortest summer” of his hockey career. Which country would he revisit first? Italy for the food and terrain.

Daccord looked sharp in the Thursday scrimmage, making Grade-A saves and letting no puck past him. He knows Chris Driedger is fully back from serious knee surgery and mentioned two-year contract goalie Ales Stezka as another formidable foe in the competition to determine who pairs with Kraken postseason star Philipp Grubauer.

Did Hakstol and goalie coach Steve Briere provide any insights into the goalie competition before Daccord stepped on the ice for camp?

“Nothing too specific,” said Daccord in the team locker room. “Just come in, play your best, and give it your all. That's really all I'm focused on. It's gonna shake out however it's gonna shake out. I'm just gonna try to put my best foot forward and play my best, try to help the team win.”

John and Alison at ‘32’

Kraken play-by-play man and future Hockey Hall of Famer John Forslund was joined by ROOT analyst and Kraken writing colleague Alison Lukan for a packed fan Q-and-A at the 32 Bar & Grill after Friday’s end-of-day scrimmage. In opening remarks, Forslund marveled at the evolution of the franchise’s training camps, now 59 players strong compared to the 2021 camp that barely surpassed 40 and included several invites/tryouts to have enough bodies to fill out drills.

“What is standing out to me [through two days of camp] is you see the hunger and you see no one too comfortable on what they're doing,” said Forslund, who has seen multitudes of training camps announcing NHL seasons for the Hartford Whalers, Carolina Hurricanes and Kraken. “Everyone is fighting for what they want for the team and for themselves."

“The first camp was basically the team and a few extra players they had with some players in the minor league system. There really wasn't that level of young talent yet. And there really wasn't a veteran pro push, such as the players who end up playing the American League. They're real good pros that are close to making it to the NHL [Camerion Hughes, a playoff star for Coachella Valley last spring was an example during Friday’s scrimmage, finishing the scoring on a give-and-go with Matty Beniers].

“Three plays stand out. There was a beautiful two-on-one involving Matty and Jordan Eberle on Thursday. There was a goal this morning from Andre Burakovsky that was a highlight-reel goal. And another play here this afternoon involving the Beniers line. You don’t see that two days in, I don't care what team it is. It means there's a push from younger players. The [veterans] are thinking, ‘let's show these guys now what we can do and how we do it.”