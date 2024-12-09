Honoring The Present, Remembering the Past

Among many activities taking place within the event itself will be the Kraken’s inaugural ceremonial puck drop featuring Montour and Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov. It will take place at center ice before the national anthem alongside five members of the Pacific Northwest tribal community: Muckleshoot vice-chairman John Daniels Jr., Suquamish chairman Leonard Forsman, Puyallup chairman Bill Sterud, Chief Seattle Club executive director Derrick Belgarde and United Indians of All Tribes Foundation executive director Mike Tulee.

While Muckleshoot is sponsoring the event, the night is a celebration of all Indigenous communities as part of Kraken Common Thread – the team’s commitment to diversity and inclusivity through a series of themed game events and yearlong community initiatives. It symbolizes the idea that regardless of our diverse backgrounds and unique experiences, we are all woven together by the same passion and devotion for our team. This program takes a deeper look at growing the game of hockey and its impact expands beyond a singular game celebration within the season.

This year’s jerseys were designed for the event by local artist Keith Stevenson, a Muckleshoot cultural arts educator. The orange base color pays homage to the Every Child Matters campaign – a movement to raise awareness for the thousands of Indigenous children removed from their homes and sent to religious and government-funded “residential”, or “boarding”, schools to assimilate them into Anglo life. Such acts occurred in the early 1800s and lasted until 1969 in the U.S. and 1996 in Canada. Thousands of children never made it home alive. Their bodies were uncovered decades later in unmarked graves.

Phyllis Webstad, a survivor of the schools, remembers her first day when staff stripped her of her belongings, cut her hair and took away her clothes, including a cherished orange shirt she was wearing that her grandmother had given her. Webstad helped create Orange Shirt Day, Sept. 30, as a National Day of Remembrance.

The themed jersey’s letters and numbers contain a textile design from the Coast Salish territory dating back thousands of years, depicting a spear and mountain. This being a representation of Muckleshoot’s “Great Seal” found on their tribal flag.

The jersey’s redesigned logos were created using traditional Salish forms of Crescents, Trigons and Ellipses, typically employed to give a sense of balance and flow, positive and negative, to whatever they are being applied to – in this case, the Kraken. The design represents the mysterious and supernatural forces said to encompass the region, including the mystery of a Kraken lurking beneath the water.

Jerseys will be signed by Kraken players and auctioned off at the One Roof Foundation’s Anchor Auction table. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Potlatch Fund, a native-led non-profit organization providing grants and leadership development to tribal communities in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana. Potlatch has granted more than $5.5 million to Native individuals and non-profits. Their work is to promote diversity and address inequality by educating foundations about tribal communities and non-profits.