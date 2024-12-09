Honoring The Present, Remembering the Past

Fans can meet artist Stevenson during pregame from 5:45-6:15 p.m. at the lower-level TCP Gear for Good kiosk next to the venue’s Living Wall. Merchandise designed by Stevenson will be available at The Lair team store during the game, while supplies last, with net proceeds benefiting ORF and the artist.
Other game night activities include former Washington Huskies quarterback Sonny Sixkiller being presented with a $32,000 Kraken Unity Fund check. Sonny is receiving this donation on behalf of the United Indians of All Tribes Foundation – a private non-profit corporation formed in 1970. The foundation’s mission is to provide educational, cultural and social services that reconnect Indigenous people in the Puget Sound region to their heritage by strengthening their sense of belonging and significance as Native people.
Sen. Claudia Kauffman, the state Democratic caucus’s liaison to Tribal Communities, will be attending the game along with the foundation’s Executive Director Mike Tulee. Others in attendance will be Rep. Chris Stearns, award-winning author Sherman Alexie, Colleen Echohawk of the Eight Generation retailer of native artistic products, Chief Seattle Club executive director Derrick Belgarde, former Seattle city council president Debora Juarez, Jaci McCormack of the Rise Above native youth non-profit, Port Madison Enterprise CEO Rion Ramirez and many other community members.
The night’s anthem singer will be Jeff Barehand, a member of the Navajo Nation from the Gila River Indian Tribe in Arizona. Barehand has lived in Washington state for more than 15 years and is a Sundance Native Lab Film Fellow currently adapting a book to film.
The house band for the game is Khu.eex (Koo-eeekh) an Indigenous group of storytellers, activists and artists that bring collective energy to the stage. Their music is intended to raise awareness of societal issues regarding the Native American population and broader concerns beyond tribal communities.
The Muckleshoot Canoe Singers will perform during the game’s intermission, while Daybreak Star Radio – specializing in musical, educational, cultural and language arts programming – will be a special guest inside the arena’s concourse.
”Off the Rez” food truck will be on-site serving up Native cuisine on the plaza, outside of the arena, before puck-drop.
This will be Montour's first Indigenous Peoples Night with the Kraken after he signed a seven-year free-agent deal with the team, following a Stanley Cup Championship season with the Florida Panthers last summer. Montour is looking forward to wearing and signing the specialized jersey during the team’s pregame walkup and seeing how the rest of the evening plays out.
“Yeah, it matters,” he said. “I think anytime you can create awareness of a community and also have that community or group support a team like ours, it’s great. I think people in the Indigenous communities and on Reserves will see that. And it benefits everybody.”