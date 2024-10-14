Goal-Scoring Tolvanen Gets Last Laugh With Kraken 

Those in the building that opening night in Moscow won’t soon forget a teenage Eeli Tolvanen having his first boy-versus-men showdown and leaving older opponents in his dust.

The future Kraken winger, then only 18, was debuting in the rugged, Russian-based Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) for Jokerit from his native Finland and popped not one or two but three goals against onetime NHL netminder Jhonas Enroth of the host Dynamo Minsk team. Tolvanen’s wide-eyed Jokerit teammates, 11 years older on average, included team captain and former NHL forward Peter Regin, whose task was bestowing the squad’s ceremonial “joker’s” hat on a designated game MVP in the locker room afterward.

“I gave the joker’s hat to Eeli, and I told him, ‘Don’t expect to wear this all the time – it’s not that easy a league,’” Regin said of a KHL then widely considered the world’s second-best pro circuit behind the NHL. “We just didn’t expect such a young guy to have that kind of entrance. But he just kept going.”

Many joker’s hats followed as Tolvanen, that KHL season, notched a team-leading 19 goals in 49 games while compiling a KHL record 36 points for a player under age 20 – a mark previously held by then-Washington Capitals standout Evgeny Kuznetsov. The Nashville Predators, who’d drafted Tolvanen 30th overall out of the junior level United States Hockey League the prior summer, seemed to have landed a late-first-round bargain, an unexpected scoring prodigy they quickly gave an NHL taste to once that KHL season ended.

But within a few years of fits and starts, the joke was on Tolvanen. His prior KHL goals seemed to have dried up in the NHL, and the Predators dumped him on waivers.

Tolvanen has had nearly two years since to ponder how his pro hockey life has changed for the better since the Kraken rescued him off the scrap heap in December 2022. He’ll return to Nashville on Tuesday night to play his former Predators squad armed with a two-year, $6.95 million contract extension the Kraken gave him last summer after he’d scored 32 goals and notched 68 points for them his first 129 games.

And Tolvanen will take the ice at Bridgestone Arena, secure in the knowledge his dream KHL season wasn’t a mirage. That there’s an easy answer to the question of whether a natural goal scorer can ever truly forget how to score.

“No,” Tolvanen replied when asked.

But then, seeking to explain further, Tolvanen added: “I think confidence is a big thing, too. You learn to trust yourself. And show that teams can trust you.”

The extension this summer demonstrated mutual trust between Tolvanen, who scored in the opener against St. Louis last week, and a Kraken squad feeling there’s still more of that KHL prodigy within him. In many ways, the second chance success story of Tolvanen, still only 25 and not yet near his development peak, epitomizes a Kraken team now seeking a similar fresh start after a 34-35-13 campaign last season.

Their first three games to date have been highly competitive, a contrast with a year ago when they took two weeks to get going, dug an early hole and spent all season trying in vain to climb out of it. Tolvanen is key to renewed Kraken hopes, most recently playing on a trio alongside longtime linemate Oliver Bjorkstrand and centerman Matty Beniers.

In parts of two Kraken seasons, Tolvanen has amply demonstrated his ability to find the back of nets with lethal, corner-picking wrist shots as well as one-timed slappers. He spent years honing both in a backyard rink at his family’s home in Finland, then turned it loose in the KHL and now – finally – the NHL.

“I think the main thing is just getting trusted, getting the opportunity to play,” Tolvanen said. “You’re put in a situation where you can succeed, and then, of course, there needs to be a little bit of luck, too.”

But luck often follows doing the right things, such as getting to dangerous areas near the net front. Tolvanen did just that in the season opener, then got his stick up to redirect a Ryker Evans shot for a goal. At some point, scorer’s just score. And as Tolvanen indicated, it’s not as if he’d forgotten how to score since that improbable teenage KHL stint.