From the Front Office: A Q&A with Jeff Tambellini

For the Kraken’s prospect pool, development is always important; but as playoffs near for all hockey leagues, and opportunities to go pro arise, the Kraken’s director of player development gives insight into the journey young players are on

1280x720 template (1)
By Alison Lukan
@AlisonL nhl.com/kraken

Introduce us to the different members of your team and what each of them specifically do. What are their areas of focus?

I’m fortunate to have a great staff. I have people that I really trust and who are experts in their field. I'll start off with Justin Rai. He's a very intelligent, young hockey person who is well researched. He has a very interesting approach to the game and development – it’s heavily video-based and heavily researched based. He has great communication skills with our prospects. He gets them excited about development and building new areas of their own game. 

Frans Nielsen is based in Malmo, Sweden, has an outstanding playing history, and has a real passion for development. He did it the long way: coming from Europe to the American League and earning his way to the National Hockey League. He had a successful career and has passion for the process. He’s done a great job connecting with our European players and helping them come over (to North America). 

Cory Murphy was just added this past year. He has a great coaching background in Sweden, Finland, and at the Olympics with Team Germany. He brings an outstanding coaching skill set into player development, and he has really helped our defense prospects - we've had great success with those relationships so far. He's made a big difference in our recent picks with their details and progressing through their first year as a drafted player. We're very fortunate to have his skill set and personality on our staff.

How would you describe the development process after a player gets drafted or signed as a free agent by the Kraken and now they're under your purview?  

We handle them from the day they get drafted until the day they've established themselves as full-time NHL players. That's probably the simplest way to look at it. We know how important each step is following the Draft: learning to be a young pro, getting prepared for pro hockey, developing at the American League level, and finally making it to the National Hockey League. But the last step of staying in the league and finding a full-time role is the last step. So, we want to stay with them through the full process.

And during that process, we make it clear that development is not just being the players’ skills coach. Development is finding a way to get the person from Draft Day into the National Hockey League. For each player, there is always a long list of areas to work on. We like to simplify the message and keep the player focused on the priority areas, which are different for each player. For example, what one player needs skill-wise might be a barrier to them getting into the league or not. Another situation might be someone transitioning from Europe to North America and learning English is a crucial step. So, with each player it's totally unique. 

You talk about those things being different. Is that something your team identifies and that is disseminated to the players through your team? How does that prioritization happen?  

It all starts at the handoff from the amateur scouts (post-Draft). The Kraken amateur staff does so much research and due diligence on the player that when we take him into player development, we rely heavily on their information. They set us on a course of first understanding what this player needs? Second, what can we now add to the player as a development staff? Then, as each player progresses, life comes at them, and things change along the way. We have to know the person and their game, so we can make adjustments along the way. Then, as we progress closer to pro hockey, we continue to make these adjustments to make sure that the player stays on an upward course. 

There's a lot of parties your team has to communicate with. What communication and/or direction are you taking from General Manager Ron Francis and his front office team?

Ron establishes the type of people and players that we want. You look at our hockey team and there are themes that start becoming clear in terms of the type of character, the type of work ethic, the type of skill and the type of speed that we expect in Seattle. Ron is very clear of what is required to be a Seattle Kraken. Then it's our job to make sure that our young players know that immediately and know the environment they're walking into. That's the biggest thing: Ron and ownership have set a course of who a Seattle Kraken player is and it’s our job to make sure our guys get up to speed as fast as possible.

Do you have a feedback loop to them (management)? How do you keep them abreast of how each player’s process is going?  

Yes, we're in constant communication with our upper management group. We want them up to date on each prospect in terms of strengths, weaknesses, gaps, and development timeline so that there's no surprises along the way.

Except for the players in Coachella Valley, each of the players you work with has a different coach. How do you interface and communicate with a different coaching staff that may or may not be under the Kraken’s purview?

It's one of the most interesting things about our sport. In baseball, basketball, football, usually your prospects team or system is under team control. In hockey, players are with different teams and we don't have control of what goes on in these different leagues. So we have to build relationships, not just with the players, but also their coaches, their managers, their agents, and their family. There's a long list of people that we need to work with and, more importantly, be aligned with in terms of messaging. The relationships with these teams are so important because our prospects have to be successful with their club teams before they ever get to Coachella or Seattle.

In terms of communicating with the players, is there a routine to that? What is the intention behind how that happens and do players reach out to you as well?  

(After this summer’s Draft) we’ll possibly have 41 prospects by this summer, and each player is unique in terms of how they want to communicate and what their level of engagement is for certain topics. But we still have a baseline of how much we want to talk to them and see them. We focus on making sure we travel to see them play live a lot early in the season. It's a time of the year when the club teams are starting up, and we want to see our prospects transition to new roles and responsibilities. In the back half (of their seasons), we focus on tactical concepts and connecting with the player over Zoom and video calls. The split approach has worked well so far. We like to have a big body of work on the player before we get into the tactical side of their game.  For the players turning pro soon, we talk a lot about what that transition is going to be like. Overall, the communication is constant but it does evolve throughout the year.

1280x720 template

And sometimes they reach out to you!  

Yes, some prospects are in constant communication. Once they start to get information, they want more. It’s great when the player really takes control of his own development. That's our best-case scenario, when the prospects want to get better and they're taking initiative to reach out. 

As you mentioned, this is a time of year where a lot of players’ situations can change whether their junior season ends and maybe they come to the AHL (American Hockey League); of course, there have been players moving between the AHL and the NHL all season. How do you support that transition upward by what can potentially be a big step?  

We look at translatable areas; that's our biggest focus. Whether it's players from Europe or the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) making the jump into the American League, our goal is to make them aware of what they're walking into. That's the miss sometimes: players really don't understand the level that they're going into, be it to the American Hockey League or the National Hockey League level.  We are very clear of what the requirements are going to be for that next step. You've seen too often when a player gets to the AHL, and they're so surprised at the demands of pro hockey, they're just not prepared for it. So, we start getting them used to those demands early on so when they do move to higher leagues, they're able to handle the transition.

What about players who are called up to the NHL but may return to the AHL? How do you manage that kind of transition?  

Once players see the National Hockey League and then have to go back to the American League, you're managing mindsets. That's a big part of the last step (in development). As a player, you've worked so hard to get called up, to then have to go back can be tough. We monitor how does that player handle it? Are they motivated or disappointed? It's different with each player, but we take that experience and help them learn from what just happened. We want them prepared for their next chance, knowing better of what’s expected. In these scenarios, we like to be very honest with our guys.

It can't always be easy for fans to see a prospect in action. So perhaps all they see is a big point total. What is important for fans to understand about what they're not seeing in terms of how a player is developing? 

Well, anybody who is going to be a top-six NHL forward or top-three NHL defenseman, the expectation is they have big point totals coming in. So for our fans, these prospects with big point totals, it’s just a requirement to be an offensive player in the National League. For our prospects, it’s about setting an expectation of the requirements to earn an NHL role. It’s no different than if you want to be a great penalty kill forward - the expectation is you've done this at the American League, European, or Junior level. When we see players with these great numbers, it's a great starting point. Now they have to get in the NHL against guys who have already done that 10 years ago, and have been producing in the National Hockey League for eight years. That's a big step. What’s exciting about the Kraken prospects is that we have a big list of players who have put themselves on this track. And that is very exciting.

What have you seen in Shane’s [Wright] growth over the year in Coachella?

This has been a great 12 months of development for Shane. He was part of a Calder Cup Finals team last spring and transitioned that right into a great summer of training with Gary Roberts. At training camp, he showed us his game had taken a step forward. Ron and Hak (Dave Hakstol) were very clear with him in their exit meeting (following the exhibition schedule) about what he needed to add to his game to play center for the Kraken. To Shane’s credit, he went to Coachella and began leaning into those areas immediately, as well as scoring at a high rate. He’s been among the top AHL rookie goal scorers all season and has matured his game as a 200-foot center. Overall, we’ve seen growth in Shane’s game, but more importantly, we’ve seen growth in him as a young leader.

Are there other players that maybe fans don't see the big point totals that they should have on their radar or be excited to have in the organization? 

We have such a big prospect group, again, likely growing to 41 in the summer, and we have a lot of guys who are going to be good NHL players. I could mention many players, but I think the one you'll see the quickest is probably Ryan Winterton. He's got 19 goals (as of Mar. 15), 16 at even strength and three shorthanded. He's got a great total without playing big power play minutes. Earlier we talked about translatable areas, he's a kid that plays on the penalty kill, can play on the third line, and he's having success already as a rookie. Ryan is another guy who made huge fitness gains from May of last year till October of this season. He’s always had a lot of translatable things in this game, and he has done a really good job finding ways to be valuable to the Firebirds this year. Now he’s putting pucks to the net and giving himself a very good chance to be a call-up player.

I always ask this as a final question: Is there anything that's important for fans to understand about you and your team's role that I haven't asked you about?

I think we’ve covered a lot -  I’d like our fans to know that my staff and I are doing everything in our power to have our prospects get to Seattle with the skills necessary to have a long tenure in the NHL. That's the biggest thing - when they show up in the NHL we want them ready for the demands of the NHL. That's the game, the lifestyle, the travel, and to be ready for a long career. We have amazing resources to make this happen, and that’s only because we have amazing ownership. We believe we have a great group of prospects and you’re going to start seeing a big wave of them in Seattle soon.

This transcript was lightly edited for brevity and clarity

READ | Part 1: A Q&A with Ron Francis

READ | Part 2: A Q&A with Scouting Directors

READ | Part 3: A Q&A with Dave Hakstol

READ | Part 4: A Q&A with Ricky Olczyk

READ | Part 5: Post-Deadline Q&A with Ron Francis

News Feed

Postgame Instant Analysis: Montreal vs Seattle

First Period Dooms Kraken

Canadiens (25-32-12) vs. Kraken (28-28-13) | 6:00 p.m.

Playing With Ease: Ryker Evans Scores his First NHL Goal

Factoring into Firebirds Success

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Arizona

Kraken Lose Shutout, Game Late

Kraken (28-28-12) at Coyotes (28-36-5) | 7:00 p.m.

Kraken Rally, But VGK Scores Late

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Vegas

Kraken (28-27-12) at Golden Knights (36-25-7) | 7:30 p.m.

Uncharted: Yanni Gourde

Postgame Instant Analysis: Buffalo vs. Seattle

Sabres Cut Through Early Strike

Sabres (32-31-5) at Kraken (28-26-12) | 7:00 p.m.

The Man, the Myth, the Legend: Adam Larsson

Postgame Instant Analysis: Nashville vs. Seattle

Kraken Tie It, But Can’t Stop Josi