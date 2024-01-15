From the Front Office: A Q&A with Ron Francis 

It was a challenging start for the Kraken. But now they're pushing for a playoff spot. What are the ingredients that you've seen in this team that have helped them find that success?

Well, I think it's the same thing we've seen last year, right? They love to compete. They love to work hard for each other. I think when you're willing to sacrifice and do that, then you find a way to have success and certainly it was a challenging start.

We still haven't played one game with the roster we were going to start the season with, and we're well into the season at this point. We lost a bunch of guys there in a hurry and just couldn't find our footing. We went through a tough stretch of 0-6-2 and, in probably three or four of those games I felt we probably deserved a better fate. We didn't get it. Then we found our footing and started winning some hockey games and now we're starting to get some bodies back which is good.

This has been a fun little run. And, hopefully, they can keep going in that direction moving forward, for sure.