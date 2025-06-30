All Roads (and Flights) Lead to Iceplex

On-ice preparation for 2025-26 starts Monday at Kraken training center with 30 prospects, mix of draft picks and invited players, for development camp. All six 2025 draft choices on hand

By Bob Condor /
@bybobcondor nhl.com/kraken

While Saturday’s rounds two through seven of the 2025 NHL Draft were completed in a timely less than six hours, the work lasted longer for hockey operations staffers Brennan Baxandall (director of team services), Molli Putlak (assistant, team services) and Brooke Tanner (executive assistant to the general manager). That’s because all six Kraken draft choices selected over the weekend were in need of travel arrangements to attend the 2025 Development Camp that begins Monday with medical exams and fitness testing.

Arrival Sunday was the goal for the event, which includes two days of closed-on-ice sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday this week, ahead of Thursday’s annual Stucky Cup (named after Kraken assistant equipment manager and long-time PNW hockey personality James Stucky) 3-on-3 scrimmage open to the public. Puck drop on Thursday is 10 a.m. at Kraken Community Iceplex

Saturday was easier said than done for the travel services group. No. 8 overall pick, forward Jake O’Brien, and second-rounder defenseman Blake Fiddler (34th overall) were on hand in Los Angeles, allowing them to fly back to Seattle with team officials. Arrangements for third-round pick Will Reynolds proved more challenging. The 17-year-old defenseman, who plays for Acadie-Bathurst in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (same franchise as Kraken prospect Jacob Melanson from the inaugural 2021 draft class), lives in Fredericton, New Brunswick. After some digging and estimating if layovers provided enough time to catch the next flight, Reynolds’ trip was slated for two stops and three planes to cover the nearly 3,500 miles between the Maritimes province and Seattle.

Fifth-rounder and Russia-born defenseman Maxim Agafonov was booked on what is pretty much the longest flight pattern in the continental United States, Fort Lauderdale to Seattle. Agafonov was part of the recent Russian prospects showcase staged by Dan Milstein, CEO of the Gold Star Hockey agency.

So far, so good. But when Seattle GM Jason Botterill surveyed the draft room on whether he should trade the No. 198 pick in the seventh round to Columbus for two later picks, No. 206 and No. 218, the debate concluded with a thumbs-up. Both selections, defenseman Karl Annborn and power forward Loke Krantz, are Swedish Junior League prospects. Annborn lives in Orebro, about two hours from Stockholm, while Krantz’ hometown, Enkoping, is a one-hour drive to Stockholm. Both prospects were booked, mission accomplished.

Scanning the 2025 Development Camp Roster

Joining the six newcomers that form the Kraken’s fifth draft class are a number of prospects who will be readily-available mentors, including 2024 first-rounder Berkly Catton, Western Hockey League Defenseman of the Year, Tyson Jugnauth (fourth round, 2022), Finnish-born Everett Silvertips forward Julius Miettinen (second round, 2024), forward Nathan Villeneuve (second round, 2024) and forward Carson Rehkopf (second round, 2022) among others.

Kraken prospect Visa Vedenpaa (sixth round, 2023) traveled from Finland to headline the goalie group. The full camp roster (see graphic accompanying this article) includes 12 forwards (all Kraken draft choices), 14 defenseman (a mix of draft picks and invitees) and four goaltenders (Vedenpaa and three invitees).

What’s on the Schedule for the Campers

Following the Monday fitness tests and medical exams, the prospects will get on the ice Tuesday and Wednesday as position groups, with Wednesday including tests for skating ability. Thursday’s Stucky Cup scrimmage is always a fun event, and fans will get to see who becomes leaders of the two squads with 2022 third-rounder defenseman Ty Nelson no longer part of “Dev Camp” after his impressive rookie season with American Hockey League affiliate Coachella Valley.

