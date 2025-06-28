Fast Thinking: O’Brien Fits Kraken Identity

The Kraken amateur scouting group has been in Seattle all week, putting the final touches on the team’s draft board with 300 names meticulously curated and ranked via January meetings and May meetings ahead of Friday’s first round of the 2025 NHL Draft. But the hard work ahead of selecting Ontario Hockey League center Jake O’Brien with the No. 8 pick overall started last August with prospect showcases and European pro leagues opening training camps and regular seasons.

“We get about three weeks off,” said Robert Kron, Seattle director of amateur scouting, inside the team’s draft room at Kraken Community Iceplex. “Things start up again in August [which requires July planning].”

Kron and long-time scout Chris McDonald were excited about the O’Brien selection. McDonald has been following O’Brien from his first game for the Brantford (ON) Bulldogs last season, when, as a 16-year-old, the Kraken first-rounder notched 13 goals and 51 assists for 64 points in 61 games. This past season, the numbers zoomed to 32 goals and 66 assists for 98 points in 66 games as a 17-year-old. O’Brien just turned 18 in mid-June.

“We just picked an extremely intelligent player with a high hockey IQ,” said Kron, referring to Seattle’s emphasis on IQ as it allows for playing fast. “He was there for us exactly where we thought he would be.”

Playing fast can be accomplished beyond just skating prowess, said Kron: “It's not always skating. It’s not always the speed. It's how fast you play by being in the right spot at the right time. Timing everything. Jake is so slippery in traffic, so skilled with his hands. He sees the ice extremely well.”

McDonald is a long-time coach and scout who has been evaluating OHL players since the mid-1990s. He has trusted sources throughout the league and heard nothing be acclaim for O’Brien. He and Kraken scouting advisor Tony McDonald (no relation) met with O’Brien early this past season and left impressed enough that Chris McDonald talked up the prospect in those mid- and late-season meetings.

One of the most important endorsements for O’Brien came from another first-rounder, Jay McKee, selected 14th overall by Buffalo in 1995. McKee played 802 NHL games for the Sabres before turning to a coaching career in the OHL. He just signed a three-year contract extension as head coach with Brantford and interviewed this spring for the head coach position with the Philadelphia Flyers.

“Jay has been a wonderful resource,” said Chris McDonald in the draft room mid-first round Friday. “Jay's not one of those guys who ‘sells’ prospects. He gives you an honest evaluation, right? His reputation is on the line. He's well aware of that. When you hear Jay and his coaching staff talk about Jake’s hockey mind and how he sees things and his overall vision for the game, it means a lot. I think Jake doesn’t get nearly enough credit for his playmaking and even-strength play. He gets slotted in sometimes a guy that might be more of a power play guy, and he's exceptional on the power play. But Jake’s even-strength ability to make plays is high level.”

Tony McDonald, a long-time scouting supervisor for then-Carolina Hurricanes GM Ron Francis, was talking with the Kraken's president of hockey operations after the Kraken made the pick official.