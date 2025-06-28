NHL Entry Draft Live Blog | Rounds 2-7

10:08 am | Kraken Move Up to Select Blake Fiddler with 36th Overall Pick

The Kraken were the first team to make a trade on day two of the 2025 Draft, moving the 38th and 57th pick to obtain the 36th and 68th overall picks. After completing that transaction, Seattle was quick to select Blake Fiddler, a 6-foot-4, 220 lb. defender born in Frisco, TX who is currently playing for the Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL). Fiddler, who turns 18 on July 9, is also the son of center Vernon Fiddler, who has 877 NHL games to his name (including games in Nashville alongside new Kraken center Frederik Gaudreau). Speaking with the media, post-selection, the excited Fiddler gave credit to his father as someone who helped him tremendously through his support and communication.

As for on the ice, Fiddler has been described as a player who doesn’t just have size on his side, he’s a right-handed blue liner who gets involved in all areas of the ice thanks, in part, to his skating. Elite Prospects, who had Fiddler ranked twenty-third overall in their Draft rankings, calls him one of the top defensive prospects in this year’s prospect class and says his calling card will be “shutting down the opposition.” According to Sportlogiq, last season in five-on-five play, Fiddler ranked thirty-first of 112 WHL defenders in denying zone entries against.

For his part, Fiddler, who models his game after Detroit’s Moritz Seider, describes himself as a “big, rangy, two-way d-man who skates well for his size and uses (his) legs all over the ice,” and added that he can play heavy minutes and shut down top lines.