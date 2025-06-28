NHL Entry Draft Live Blog | Rounds 2-7

11:15 a.m. | Kraken Add Another Defenseman at No. 68
After the Kraken selected defenseman Blake Fiddler with the 36th pick acquired from Philadelphia earlier Saturday, the draft room at Kraken Community Iceplex selected 17-year-old Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League defenseman Will Reynolds with the 68th pick (fourth spot in the third round that came in the Flyers trade. Reynolds, who doesn’t turn 18 until mid-August, places another D-man into the Seattle development system to shore up the future blue line for the franchise. His 6-foot-3, 188-pound frame is sure to fill out. He is a left-handed shooter from Fredericton, New Brunswick, who plays for Acadie-Bathurst in the QMJHL, a franchise familiar to the Seattle hockey operations group as 2021 fifth-rounder Jacob Melanson played for the club. Melanson has impressed with AHL Coachella Valley and Kraken training camps, plus already made his NHL debut.
Inside the Kraken draft room, GM Jason Botterill was all smiles, telephoning the newest Kraken prospect to congratulate him. Botterill told the D-man that the franchise “loves your skating ability, size and the work you put in off the ice.” Reynolds chose to stay home with his family to enjoy the moment, but will now make his way to the PNW for the upcoming development camp. The Kraken support staff was quickly at work to secure travel arrangements for what will cover 3,500 miles. “You’re going to love the Northwest,” said Botterill.