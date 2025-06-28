NHL Entry Draft Live Blog | Rounds 2-7

Follow along as the Kraken chart the future on the second day of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles

By Bob Condor & Alison Lukan

11:15 a.m. | Kraken Add Another Defenseman at No. 68

After the Kraken selected defenseman Blake Fiddler with the 36th pick acquired from Philadelphia earlier Saturday, the draft room at Kraken Community Iceplex selected 17-year-old Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League defenseman Will Reynolds with the 68th pick (fourth spot in the third round that came in the Flyers trade. Reynolds, who doesn’t turn 18 until mid-August, places another D-man into the Seattle development system to shore up the future blue line for the franchise. His 6-foot-3, 188-pound frame is sure to fill out. He is a left-handed shooter from Fredericton, New Brunswick, who plays for Acadie-Bathurst in the QMJHL, a franchise familiar to the Seattle hockey operations group as 2021 fifth-rounder Jacob Melanson played for the club. Melanson has impressed with AHL Coachella Valley and Kraken training camps, plus already made his NHL debut.

Inside the Kraken draft room, GM Jason Botterill was all smiles, telephoning the newest Kraken prospect to congratulate him. Botterill told the D-man that the franchise “loves your skating ability, size and the work you put in off the ice.” Reynolds chose to stay home with his family to enjoy the moment, but will now make his way to the PNW for the upcoming development camp. The Kraken support staff was quickly at work to secure travel arrangements for what will cover 3,500 miles. “You’re going to love the Northwest,” said Botterill.

General manager Jason Botterill welcomes third-round pick Will Reynolds to the Kraken.

11:08 am | Blake Fiddler chats with E.J. Hradek on NHL Network

Hear from second-round pick Blake Fiddler on NHL Network.

10:08 am | Kraken Move Up to Select Blake Fiddler with 36th Overall Pick

The Kraken were the first team to make a trade on day two of the 2025 Draft, moving the 38th and 57th pick to obtain the 36th and 68th overall picks. After completing that transaction, Seattle was quick to select Blake Fiddler, a 6-foot-4, 220 lb. defender born in Frisco, TX who is currently playing for the Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL). Fiddler, who turns 18 on July 9, is also the son of center Vernon Fiddler, who has 877 NHL games to his name (including games in Nashville alongside new Kraken center Frederik Gaudreau). Speaking with the media, post-selection, the excited Fiddler gave credit to his father as someone who helped him tremendously through his support and communication.

As for on the ice, Fiddler has been described as a player who doesn’t just have size on his side, he’s a right-handed blue liner who gets involved in all areas of the ice thanks, in part, to his skating. Elite Prospects, who had Fiddler ranked twenty-third overall in their Draft rankings, calls him one of the top defensive prospects in this year’s prospect class and says his calling card will be “shutting down the opposition.” According to Sportlogiq, last season in five-on-five play, Fiddler ranked thirty-first of 112 WHL defenders in denying zone entries against.

For his part, Fiddler, who models his game after Detroit’s Moritz Seider, describes himself as a “big, rangy, two-way d-man who skates well for his size and uses (his) legs all over the ice,” and added that he can play heavy minutes and shut down top lines.

