Seattle Kraken Announce Ticket On-Sale for NHL Prospects Showcase against Vancouver Canucks

SEATTLE (July 3, 2025) – The Seattle Kraken today announced the on-sale of tickets for the NHL Prospects Showcase taking place on Saturday, Sept. 13 at Angel Of The Winds Arena in Everett, Wash.

The showcase game will feature top prospects from the Seattle Kraken and Vancouver Canucks. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Les Schwab Box Office or online at Ticketmaster.com (link: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0F0062D28E832A42)

“The Prospects Showcase is a great way for fans to see some of our top young players up close and get a glimpse of the future of our team,” said Seattle Kraken EVP and General Manager Jason Botterill. “These games are always high energy, and we are excited to share the Kraken experience with our fans up north.”

“We are excited to host this NHL Prospects Showcase and kickoff the upcoming season,” said Corey Margolis, Oak View Group’s General Manager at Angel Of The Winds Arena. “With a committed hockey fan base, and as a previous host of the Seattle Kraken and Coachella Valley Firebirds, this is a special opportunity for our community to catch a first look at the next generation of NHL talent and experience the action on our home ice.”

This game marks the beginning of a multi-year showcase agreement between the Kraken and Canucks. While final rosters have yet to be announced, fans can look forward to potentially seeing top Kraken prospects, including Spokane Chiefs star forward Berkly Catton, Everett Silvertips center Julius Miettinen and defenseman Kaden Hammell, Portland Winterhawks blueliner Tyson Jugnauth, and the Kraken’s 2025 first-round draft pick, Jake O’Brien. Next season, the showcase will shift north to Abbotsford, British Columbia.

About the Seattle Kraken

Launched in 2021, the Seattle Kraken are the National Hockey League's 32nd franchise and compete in the league's Pacific Division. The 2025-26 season will be the Kraken's fifth at Climate Pledge Arena. Visit SeattleKraken.com for the latest news and information including press releases, multimedia and content.

About Everett Public Facilities District and Angel Of The Winds Arena

Angel Of The Winds Arena was developed and is owned by the Everett Public Facilities District, a municipal corporation managed by a five-member Board of Directors, providing oversight and direction to the provision of services in Angel Of The Winds Arena, Everett Community Ice Rink and the Edward D. Hansen Conference Center. Angel Of The Winds Arena is a three venue, state-of-the-art multi-purpose complex located in the heart of downtown Everett, WA and managed by Oak View Group. For more information, visit www.angelofthewindsarena.com.