Kraken Again Take A Centerman With 1st Round Pick  

LOS ANGELES – A different looking NHL Draft nonetheless yielded a familiar opening round result for the Kraken on Friday as they again took a centerman with their eighth overall selection.

Kraken investor and famed Hollywood film producer Jerry Bruckheimer made the call onstage at the LA Live Peacock Theater, announcing the team had chosen center Jake O’Brien of the Brantford Bulldogs of the Ontario Hockey League. The 6-foot-2, 172-pound Toronto native had 32 goals and 98 points in 66 games last season, following up his OHL Rookie of the Year debut the prior campaign.

O’Brien joins a Kraken organization where center Shane Wright was also once the OHL’s top rookie. O'Brien's mother, Amy Turek, once played women’s hockey professionally as well.

“We’ve tried to build our team through the center position,” Kraken general manager Jason Botterill said from his remote location in Seattle in a live NHL Network interview relayed to the Peacock Theater crowd on one of the venue’s giant video screens. “And as we got to watch Jake, just watching him on the ice – his creativity, his hockey sense – we think he’s going to fit in extremely well with our talented young forwards here in Seattle.”