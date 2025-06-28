Kraken Again Take A Centerman With 1st Round Pick  

The team continues tradition of taking centers in the opening round of the NHL Draft, using their eighth overall selection on Jake O’Brien of the Brantford Bulldogs

The Seattle Kraken are proud to select Jake O'Brien of the Brantford Bulldogs with the 8th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

By Geoff Baker /
@geoffbakernhl nhl.com/kraken

LOS ANGELES – A different looking NHL Draft nonetheless yielded a familiar opening round result for the Kraken on Friday as they again took a centerman with their eighth overall selection.

Kraken investor and famed Hollywood film producer Jerry Bruckheimer made the call onstage at the LA Live Peacock Theater, announcing the team had chosen center Jake O’Brien of the Brantford Bulldogs of the Ontario Hockey League. The 6-foot-2, 172-pound Toronto native had 32 goals and 98 points in 66 games last season, following up his OHL Rookie of the Year debut the prior campaign.

O’Brien joins a Kraken organization where center Shane Wright was also once the OHL’s top rookie. O'Brien's mother, Amy Turek, once played women’s hockey professionally as well.

“We’ve tried to build our team through the center position,” Kraken general manager Jason Botterill said from his remote location in Seattle in a live NHL Network interview relayed to the Peacock Theater crowd on one of the venue’s giant video screens. “And as we got to watch Jake, just watching him on the ice – his creativity, his hockey sense – we think he’s going to fit in extremely well with our talented young forwards here in Seattle.”

Hero 1920x1080

The NHL Draft was trying a “decentralized” version for the first time, with prospects and one representative from each team on-hand here while general managers and scouting staffs operated remotely from the various NHL cities.

This was the fourth time in five drafts the team has picked a centerman in the first round, following Matty Beniers in 2021, Wright in 2022 and Berkly Catton a year ago – with winger Eduard Sale in 2023 ranking as the lone exception.

There had been talk of the Kraken possibly going with a defenseman this time around in a draft highlighted by defender Matthew Schafer of the OHL Eerie Otters being taken No. 1 overall by the New York Islanders. But in a Top-10 dominated largely by centermen, the Kraken again went with perceived strength up the middle.

The early draft spots went as most pundits predicted, with Schaefer going No. 1, followed by Saginaw Spirit forward Michael Misa going No. 2 to the San Jose Sharks, Swedish center Anton Frondell going at No. 3 to the Chicago Blackhawks and Moncton Wildcats center Caleb Desnoyers being taken No. 4 by the Utah Mammoth.

After that was a bit up in the air, with the Kraken anxiously waiting to see how things played out.

