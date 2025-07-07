Inner Workings of Kraken Draft Room

Moving (Satur)Day: Two Trades Land Coveted D-man, Later Pair of Swedes

Make no mistake, the Kraken scouts and executives were aware that Team USA and Western Hockey League defenseman Blake Fiddler was not picked during the first round. That’s even though a number of respected mock drafts figured the 6-foot-5, 220-pound defenseman would be picked in the final third of Round 1. Before the second round started, Botterill informed his scouts of his plan to move up for a D-man if the right deal materialized and the right player was available.

To that end, the draft room is quiet and in work mode by half an hour before Saturday’s 9 a.m. start. Botterill is working the phones, receiving and proposing his own deals in what turns out to be an effort to move up. One team is not interested, and another claims a better offer is available. Nandakumar has her head down, poring over what’s on her laptop screen. Botterill asks if sending picks No. 38 and 57 (the latter acquired in a trade with Toronto) to Philadelphia in exchange for Nos. 36 and 68 are fair values. Mandrycky nods, and the deal is agreed with Philly GM Danny Briere (“We got a deal,” said Botterill). What was a tense yet hopeful room of scouts as Botterill pursued the move-up to pick Fiddler suddenly and palpably loosens up. Deep exhales mix with nods and smiles.

Fiddler’s father, Vernon, played 877 NHL games for Nashville (where Blake was born), Dallas (where Blake played for the junior Stars) and New Jersey. Soon after the pick was announced, Fiddler was on a Zoom call admitting to reporters the first round was stressful (not being picked), but “it’s an unbelievable feeling to be picked by Seattle, a team that seems like they wanted me.” Unlike the first-rounders, Botterill had a private welcome-to-Seattle phone call with Fiddler and the subsequent draft choices [Postscript: After a stellar development camp, fans can be sure the smooth-skating, already NHL-sized defenseman is most definitely wanted and welcome].

The Philly trade affords Seattle the third-round 68th pick to snare another young defenseman high on the Kraken draft board, Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League defender Will Reynolds. With the pick, it’s Nova Scotia-based scout Trevor Steinburg’s turn to share in the kudos. He was the first to see Reynolds in person and got to know the player and family quite well.

“I like Will’s projection,” said Steinburg. “He’s a big kid and a very good skater, great inside edges, and he's good at going back for pucks. He plays with his head up. I think he can be an incredible shutdown player. He’s very coachable. You can give him a script, and he can play it out.”

Steinburg paused, then joked that “sometimes I wish Will would play more, quote, ball hockey, end quote, because I think he's got a little bit more skill in him.” Funny thing, three days later, Reynolds was in the Kraken locker room after his first on-ice development camp workout, laughing about the ball hockey remark. Then the 17-year-old 6-foot-2, 188-pound defenseman, who is the third youngest in the entire 2025 NHL draft class, grinned widely, earnestly adding, “You know, I agree with him!”

Botterill, Nandakumar, Kraken Swedish Scouts Finnish Strong

With no pick in the fourth round, scouts huddle to discuss and advocate for who would be the best players for the remaining two picks (fifth round, seventh round). Botterill and Mandrycky kept the scouts in the loop about strategies for the two upcoming rounds. After selecting Russian junior defenseman Maxim Agafonov (only the second Russian draft choice for Seattle in five summers) during the fifth round, there was some campaigning among the scouts about who would be the best prospect to add in the seventh round. Sweden-based director of European scouting Axel Alavaara and fellow Swedish scouts Pelle Eklund and Marcus Fingal were unanimous in endorsing 6-foot-1, 192-pound defenseman Karl Annborn (pronounced “ON-born”) from the Swedish junior league.

When Columbus called about acquiring the 198th pick by giving Seattle the 206th and 218th selections, there were direct conversations about whether Annborn would still be available at No. 206, plus who might be the 218th pick. Alavaara surmised the trade presented good value (Nandakumar and Mandrycky had noted the same). Botterill decided to make the deal and stoke the day’s intrigue just a bit longer. The Swedish scouts were all smiles and no doubt relieved when Annborn was still available at No. 206, and, bonus, the Kraken selected another Swedish junior, 6-foot-2, 192-pound power forward-type Loke Krantz at No. 218. Both players looked strong in the development camp, and Annborn even scored the game-winning goal in the scrimmage finale.

After the Krantz pick was phoned into the league, Botterill and Kron walked the U-shaped table to shake hands with every scout, thank each for the hard work and congratulate the colleague on a fruitful draft haul. From there, Botterill and Kron headed down the corridor to meet with the media in the usual space outside the Kraken locker room.

“To start the day off with getting a defenseman like Blake [Fiddler], his size and skating ability, that was exciting,” said Botterill. “We drafted a lot of forwards [in the previous four drafts] ... we didn’t force it, and we drafted more defensemen. We’re really happy with the players we added.”

You could say the same about the scouting staff down the hall in the draft room.

Additional reporting by Kraken colleague Alison Lukan