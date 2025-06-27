‘Decentralized’ NHL Draft Holds Kraken Suspense

LOS ANGELES – A busy week-plus for new Kraken general manager Jason Botterill culminates here the next two days as a “decentralized” NHL Draft unfolds at the L.A. Live Peacock Theater with the team continuing to put picks to use.
Up to now, two of those pending 2025 picks have been turned into trade acquisitions by Botterill in winger Mason Marchment and center Frederick Gaudreau. Whether Botterill continues to wheel and deal ahead of Friday’s scheduled No. 8 overall selection or before Saturday’s seventh round culmination remains to be seen.
“At the end of the day, we’re making a commitment to improving our roster,” Botterill pledged of his stockpile of draft pick capital when named to his new GM position two months ago. “And whether that’s…trades -- the easy part of my job right now is the draft capital that’s at my disposal. And whether we make those selections, or we utilize it to make trades.”
Thus far, the trade executed with Dallas last week for Marchment involved shipping off a fourth rounder this year and a third rounder next. And then Thursday’s deal with Minnesota required an additional fourth round selection this year to get it done.
That still leaves the Kraken with the No. 8 pick in Friday’s opening round, same as a year ago in Las Vegas when the team selected Spokane Chiefs junior hockey star Berkly Catton in that spot. Catton, 19, just finished another dazzling junior hockey season, leading the Chiefs to the Western Hockey League Final, ahead of getting a shot at making the Kraken this coming fall.
When Kraken amateur scouting director Robert Kron and his staff gather with Botterill this time around, it won’t be here in Los Angeles but back in Seattle. The “decentralized” draft being attempted by the NHL for the first time will see commissioner Gary Bettman on-hand at the Peacock Theater stage accompanied by top prospects expected to go early.
One delegate from each team will also be on-hand to announce the pick. That Kraken honor will go to team investor Jerry Bruckheimer, the famed Hollywood producer whose new F-1 feature film on Formula One car racing starring Brad Pitt is also hitting theaters this weekend.
Meanwhile, Botterill, Kron and company will be headquartered in a Kraken “war room” lounge just off their practice dressing room area at the Kraken Community Iceplex. Upstairs, at the 32 Bar & Grill, the NHL Draft Watch Party starts at 3:30 p.m. Friday for members of the public to gather and watch the first round unfold on TV.