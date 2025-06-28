Kraken Trade Up To Draft Defenseman Blake Fiddler 

Swap their 38th and 57th overall second round picks with Philadelphia to move up two spots and take the junior hockey star and Team USA U18 standout

2025_0618_2-7RoundPicks_Fiddler_2568x1444 Web
By Geoff Baker /
@geoffbakernhl nhl.com/kraken

LOS ANGELES -- Junior hockey defenseman Blake Fiddler was touted as a top remaining prospect as the second round of the NHL Draft opened and the Kraken wasted no time in pouncing.

They made a trade with Philadelphia, moving up two spots from No. 38 to No. 36, and used the pick on the Nashville-born son of longtime former NHL centerman Vernon Fiddler.

A a 6-foot-4, 209-pound right-handed shot blue liner, Blake Fiddler is known for his play creation. He scored 10 goals and added 23 assists this past season, his second campaign with the Edmonton Oil Kings of the Western Hockey League.

Fiddler, who turns 18 next month, also captained Team USA at the Under-18 Hlinka-Gretzky Cup tournament, in which he scored once and added three assists in five games.

The Kraken also swapped their 57th overall pick with the Flyers and will draft No. 68 to complete their second round.

