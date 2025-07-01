Kraken Development Camp Blog

July 1 | Third-Rounder Reynolds’ Sticks Missing, But Not His Confidence

Seattle 2025 third-round draft pick Will Reynolds boarded a 6:30 a.m. flight in the Canadian province of New Brunswick on Sunday to join fellow prospects for this week’s Development Camp at Kraken Community Iceplex. Given the distance of some 3,500 miles and layovers in both Montreal and Vancouver, the 17-year-old defenseman (the third youngest player eligible for this Draft) made good time by arriving here in the PNW at 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon. With the time-zone adjustment, the travel time was 10 and a half hours. Just one problem: His sticks didn’t make it.

“Thank god it wasn’t my gear,” said Reynolds, talking in the Kraken locker room before heading to lunch on Tuesday and obviously showing his maturity that Seattle scouts noted by, in this case, looking at the bright side of his travel day.

“Will is an excellent skater,” said Robert Kron, Kraken director of amateur scouting. “He’s a tall kid already at 6-foot-3. He’s going to grow physically. He plays a very mature game. For a young kid, he moves the puck up ice extremely well, joins the rush and is always in the right spots.”

Reynolds, the No. 68 overall pick, chose to stay home four time zones away from the Los Angeles-based Draft. His family hosted a watch party and waited maybe an hour to hear his name called.

“I was more excited than nervous,” said Reynolds after his first on-ice workout with defensemen prospects, including three other Kraken D-men chosen in the 2025 Draft (Blake Fiddler, Maxim Agafonov and Karl Annborn), all four looking encouragingly good-sized plus agile during skating drills. “I didn’t know when I would be picked, but Seattle had a lot of interest in me. I talked to them throughout the season [especially Halifax, NS, scout Trevor Steinburg].”

The celebration included his parents, two younger brothers and an older sister “who cried the most, but that was great.” Smiling, Reynolds quipped, “I think my siblings were more excited than I was.”

One reason for Reynolds' measured but enthusiastic reaction “to be drafted into this great organization” is that Reynolds was thinking about the next step once his name was called.

“I was thrilled to get here and get to work,” said Reynolds, who will be a leader for his Acadie-Bathurst team in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (the same team as Kraken prospect and member of the 2021 inaugural Kraken draft class, Jacob Melanson). “I need to get stronger and will just keep working on the small details of my game ... I will always be working to improve until the whistle blows. I want to be ready for rookie camp and the main camp this fall.”

As a standout 17-year-old, Reynolds will be expected to step into a leadership role with his team this coming season.

“I plan to be even more open and a louder voice to the team,” said Reynolds. “There will be teammates looking up to me. Working hard on and off the ice will be important, and the same for talking more, to be that louder voice.”

Reynolds, highly regarded as a defenseman who uses his size to great effect (both physical prowess and wingspan), is looking to be more of an offensive contributor on the ice, a trait Steinburg said is there for the igniting in the third-rounder’s game.

“I can play the game both ways,” said Reynolds before heading to lunch and a nutrition learning session to follow. “I’ve just got to be more confident in the offensive zone because I have the skill set and the skating ability. I will be working on making the right plays in the offensive zone.”