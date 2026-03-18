Kraken Turn Over Pucks And Game To Lightning

There was plenty of thinking coming into this contest about how the Kraken could ill-afford mistakes against a squad right up there with the league’s best most of this season.

Unfortunately, the Kraken in this 6-2 loss Tuesday night to the Tampa Bay Lightning made a couple of costly turnovers too many that staked the visitors to a lead they never relinquished. And though the Kraken made a game of it from there on second period goals by Bobby McMann and Jared McCann, they never could overcome that early deficit and ended a de facto extended homestand on a disappointing note.

Nikita Kucherov had a hat-trick and a five-point night for the visitors. Brandon Hagel had a goal and four points for Tampa Bay.

The Kraken now head out on a six-game road trip that could make or break this season, which now has 16 contests still to play.

Tampa Bay got first period goals from Gage Goncalves and the first of three on the night by Kucherov, both off odd-man rushes resulting from turnovers first by Ben Meyers and then McCann. Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer had little chance on either goal, both coming off some quick passing plays.

Grubauer also had zero chance on Kucherov’s second goal, which came off another odd-man rush sparked by a long initial stretch pass. Anthony Cirelli eventually fed the puck to Kucherov, who deposited it into a deserted cage to put the visitors ahead by three just 57 seconds into the middle frame.

And that might have been it had the Kraken not responded just 10 seconds later when McMann took a pass in the left circle from Matty Beniers off a Lightning turnover. McMann quickly put the puck past Andrei Vasilevskiy to get the Kraken on the board and the home side seemed to wake up from there.

McCann scored on the tail end of a power play midway through the frame, working the puck into the slot and firing home his 18th of the season. Ryan Winterton nearly tied it from there off the ensuing faceoff, breaking in alone and getting a shot off while drawing a hooking penalty from behind.

The Kraken went on to outshoot the Lightning 10-6 in the period, in stark contrast to the mere four shots they’d gotten off in the opening frame.

But Cirelli scored just under five minutes into the final frame after Beniers gave the puck away on a clearance attempt from behind his own net. The puck came back out front and bounced around before Cirelli corralled it and fired it past Grubauer’s stick side.

Kucherov drew an assist on the play for his third point of the night.

Hagel closed out the scoring in the final minutes on another nifty passing display by the Lightning with Kucherov drawing the assist.

Kuherov scored his third goal on an empty net soon after with Grubauer pulled for an extra attacker.

The Kraken thus finished pretty much their longest home stretch of the season, playing eight of nine games at Climate Pledge Arena. The lone other contest felt like a bit of a home game with scores of Kraken fans in the Rogers Arena stands Saturday night courtesy of a Season Ticket Member road trip organized by the team and the usual assortment of random supporters making their way across the border.

Of those nine games, the Kraken wound up winning just four but managed nonetheless to remain in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race, maintaining their hold on the second wild card spot.