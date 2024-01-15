Shorthanded, Streaks End

The Kraken’s upward mobility of nine straight wins and a 13-game standings point streak to return to Stanley Cup Playoffs relevance stalled just a bit in Pittsburgh. Future Hall of Famer Sidney Crosby and recently hot goaltender Tristan Jarry led the hometown Penguins to a 3-0 shutout win in an afternoon game that allowed all local eyes to watch the beloved and historic Steelers face Buffalo in a postseason road matchup (postponed from Sunday) that started less than two hours after this game ended.

The scoreless first period was another plus in Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord’s elite hockey equation as a 27-year-old rookie. He stopped 12 shots in the opening 20 minutes, highlighted by late-period monster saves on Crosby’s linemate, Rickard Rakell, and then Sid Playing Like the Kid before the teams went to the dressing rooms for the first intermission.

The Pens came out just as energetic to start the middle stanza, but this time solved Daccord with a first goal from forward Drew O’Connor on a back-door score that didn’t offer much chance for the Kraken goaltender. O’Connor scored 29 seconds into the period.

Then, a couple of shifts later, Crosby notched his 25th goal. It’s the 14th time he has scored at least 25 goals (and he has two more seasons in which he tallied 24). Crosby has an opportunity to top his career-high of 51 goals in the 2009-10 season. Crosby nearly scored his 26th to make it 3-0 in the third period but only for Daccord making another big stop to keep his squad within striking distance with more than 10 minutes remaining. He ultimately scored his 26th on an empty net goal just seconds after Joey Daccord skated off with about three minutes remaining.

As it turned out, Seattle ran out of time and victory comebacks, with Pittsburgh perfecting the art of shutting down their half of the ice with a two-goal lead. The Kraken have a chance to get right back in the win column with a Tuesday night contest against the New York Rangers before facing the ultra-hot Edmonton Oilers (10-game winning streak) Thursday to complete this road trip.