De-Throned in Los Angeles

How did it all go down? Let’s dig in.

Lots of Work, Few Events

Much has been made about the Kings’ defensive structure. Their 1-3-1 forecheck clogs up the neutral zone, resulting in the second-lowest number of successful entries per game. As expected, that was in effect tonight. But the first 20 minutes wasn’t about only Los Angeles imposing their will. The Kraken’s defense is stout as well, and as both teams battled in the middle of the ice, play went back and forth, but it didn’t often result in shots on net. At the end of the opening period, just 10 total shots had been taken, seven for the home team, three for the Kraken.

“(The Kings) sit back and wait for you to attack, and then they work very hard,” Andre Burakovksy said. “They come back to the house and protect their house. That makes it hard for us to find those plays in the middle, and they (keep us) on the outside…we have to find ways.”

Kings Power Play Plugs In

Some of the best chances for both teams came with the skater advantage, and it was the Kings that were able to capitalize. The first penalty of the game put Yanni Gourde in the box for hooking. Seattle pushed Los Angeles out of the zone early, but when the Kings were able to set up, they moved the puck – and their positioning effectively – culminating in a Viktor Arvidsson pass to Adrian Kempe low in the slot, who was able to beat Philipp Grubauer.

The Kraken got their power play looks as well. In the first period, the second-best penalty kill in the league kept Seattle sticks quiet on their one opportunity. In the second period, the Kraken seemed to have learned from what they saw on their first chance. Andre Burakovsky noted in an intermission interview with ROOT Sports’ Piper Shaw that getting past the first Kings’ player would help open up lanes. The Kraken did this and looked more comfortable in their formation, getting a few chances, including net front shots from Burakovsky and Jordan Eberle. They were unable to crack Cam Talbot, however.

Moore Goals

Coming into this game, the Kraken knew that maintaining control of the puck – and battling for possession when you didn’t -- would be key. And while the Kraken and Grubauer were able to hold off the Kings’ attack in the first half of the second period, a lost puck would ultimately lead to a recovery by Trevor Moore, keeping the Kraken in their own zone. Los Angeles pushed, and Moore floated low in the zone, setting up net front with Vladislav Gavrikov. Jamie Oleksiak did his best to defend both, but as Matt Roy's shot came toward the crease, Moore was able to deflect it into Seattle’s net to set the score at 2-0, Kings.

Four minutes later, Moore struck again. A Jordan Spence shot deflected off Vince Dunn’s arm (with discomfort) and went out of the zone, but the swarming Kings got the puck right back into the offensive zone, meaning Dunn couldn’t change, and as he tried to recover, Moore rushed to the net. Grubauer stopped his initial attempt, but the rebound went right back to Moore, and he was able to pocket the puck in the net. The two scores were Moore’s twenty-seventh and twenty-eighth of the season, the most of any Kings player.

“(There were) turnovers onto their tape, right?” Hakstol said. “And not just ones that ended up in chances on our net. After the second period, our puck play had to improve. You can play fast, you can skate, you can do a lot of good things. But if you don't manage and execute with the puck, it's hard to be effective; and our puck play wasn't effective enough in the first half of this hockey game.”

No Love Lost

The third period was a chippy affair. Multiple skirmishes and penalties resulted in power plays for each team and a stretch of 4-on-4 play that turned into 4-on-3 in favor of Seattle after Jared McCann was high-sticked in the neutral zone.

The Kraken buzzed in the zone with the skater advantage, moving the puck quickly and pulling the Kings’ penalty kill apart as it was challenged to cover whomever had the puck. After a net-front chance by Jordan Eberle, the puck moved around to the other side of the ice, where Oliver Bjorkstrand got low and sent a cross-crease pass to Burakovsky, who beat Cam Talbot for his sixth goal of the season, making it 3-1.