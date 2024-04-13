Stars-Crossed Final Minutes

For most of the first 40 minutes of the game, Saturday’s matchup between 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs second-round contestants looked a lot like the battles in last spring’s seven-game series. Trouble is, the final minute of each of the first two periods took a distinct turn in the Dallas. As a result, the home squad skated off to the second intermission with a 2-0 lead that developed into a 3-1 final that clinched the Central Division title, the franchise’s first since 2016. The Kraken’s record falls back to NHL .500 at 33-33-13.

With 1.6 seconds on the game clock (but later officially recorded as three seconds remaining) in the opening period, Dallas fourth-liner Craig Smith tipped in a seemingly routine shot on goal from Stars 24-year-old leading scorer Jason Robertson. The tip-in eluded starting goalie Philipp Grubauer, who just a couple shifts before the goal, made a huge stop on Dallas veteran scorer Joe Pavelski (he had a four-goal game against Grubauer and the Kraken in Game 1 last spring, only to lose to Seattle in overtime). A disbelieving Pavelski looked to be smiling and complimenting Grubauer once the puck was frozen.

Tough way to end a first period in which Seattle outshot their hosts, 13-4. The aforementioned Pavelski shot was the first Grubauer had faced in 16 minutes of game time.

Post-game, coach Dave Hakstol said the first 20 minutes was a “good road period,” with the final three seconds an exception, of course. He said he liked the day’s effort and that his squad walked into the arena expecting a win against a team competing for the best record in the NHL this season.

“That's a question that we've had to answer over the last two weeks,” said Hakstol. “It's a hard pill to swallow when you when you find yourself on the wrong side of the line in terms of the playoffs ... just take one look at our guys wanting to win a hockey game. We have to continue that mentality.”

Dallas didn’t get a shot on goal in the middle period until six-plus minutes in but shifted into high gear with 18 shots on goal in the next 13 minutes. Grubauer made several excellent saves to keep it close, highlighted by a Robertson shot nearing period end. But the Filipino-American forward managed to get the puck past Grubauer in the final minute of the period, this time with 37 seconds left. The goal came on a 5-on-3 power play for the Stars. Robertson’s two-point day puts him at 29 goals and 51 assists on the year.

Too Much Iron in Third-Period Diet

Credit the Kraken, which has not mounted a multi-goal comeback win in a third period all season, because the Seattle skaters were flying and firing quality scoring chances in the third period. Seattle put five shots on goals in the first 13 minutes, plus three more that hit a post or crossbar. Jordan Eberle hit iron twice (the first clang could be heard by everyone in the arena), and Oliver Bjorkstrand nailed a shot that rang up the crossbar instead of the scoreboard.

Stars standout defenseman doused any comeback efforts when he scored on a wraparound goal, picking up his own shot that was blocked to skate around the net, take an extra beat uncontested net-side, then flung the puck past Grubauer. The Kraken goalie faced 31 shots on the afternoon.

Back in the Lineup and Scoring Column

With the prospect trio of Shane Wright, Ryan Winterton and Ryan Winterton reassigned to American Hockey League affiliate Coachella Valley Friday, NHL veteran forwards Tomas Tatar and Kailer Yamamoto drew back into the lineup, forming a fourth-line with Yamamoto between Tatar and Tye Kartye.

The line decision was a good one. Fourteen minutes into the third period, Kartye took first position on the forecheck deep into the Dallas zone. Kartye did his job, disturbing the puck and shielding a Dallas foe, with Tatar following in to intercept the puck and send it net-front. Yamamoto deftly redirected the puck past Dallas goaltender Jake Oettinger for his eighth goal of the year, spoiling the shutout. Yamamoto had been a healthy scratch over the last eight games. Tatar, also out of the lineup for an extended stretch, and Yamamoto found a smile a bit on the tough day.

“Yeah, it was a bit different playing a game,” said Yamamoto. “You're sitting for that long, then come back and stuff ... just trying to play my own game, be comfortable coming back in. It's fun to get back walking in with guys and get on the ice with them.”