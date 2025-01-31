‘Montour de Force’ Leads the Way 

For an offensively-gifted player like Brandon Montour to not have scored a goal in 20 games, neither fans nor media types were focused on it. That’s because Montour shoots with frequency (team leader, in fact), sets up teammates for scoring chances pretty much every night and creates all sorts of offensive chances when he joins the attack (which is often). You, me, all of us were likely figuring it’s just a matter of time before Montour goals dot the scoresheet.

That time was Thursday’s second period, with the Kraken free agent signee notching a pair of goals to help transform a 1-1 tie into a commanding four-goal lead at the second intermission and the eventual 6-2 highly entertaining final score that was thoroughly enjoyed by the capacity crowd. The first goal from Montour came just 51 seconds after Oliver Bjorkstrand scored just 2:03 into the frame. Montour cashed in a deft pass from No. 51 Shane Wright, who is consistently finding teammates with elite-level assists.

As karmic experiences go, the Bjorkstrand was a bit of payback fortune with Vince Dunn’s shot caroming off a San Jose defender and landing on “The Maestro’s” stick blade net-front (OK, I don’t typically call Bjorkstrand by his nickname but with Kraken Hockey Network play-by-play man John Forslund on a mini-furlough due to an ESPN national game, somebody’s gotta do it). The San Jose goal in the period was redirected past winning goalie Joey Daccord via the skate of fellow future core teammate Shane Wright, who was doing his job as a two-way center defending deep in the Kraken zone. It's just a bad bounce, and Dunn got it back, whether you concur on the karmic reference or not. For those scoring response goals at home or, ahem, in the KHN studios (that would be esteemed Kraken colleague Alison Lukan), the Bjorkstrand/Montour scores were indeed response goals, beating the two-minute span by more than a minute.

So, can we agree pretty solid response to the Sharks getting even late first period? For good measure, the Kraken scored twice more before the eight-minute mark. More karma on the fourth goal: Jaden Schwartz whistled off at 3:47 for what he did not believe was a hooking penalty drawn (or not drawn if you side with Schwartz and what the aforementioned Forslund calls the “unpaid officials” in the stands) by Sharks forward Mikael Granlund. Five seconds after he exited the penalty box after a spotless penalty kill, Jamie Oleksiak executed a final clear of San Jose pressure, and Schwartz raced to the puck to succeed on a breakaway because he held onto the puck just one beat longer than 22-year-old San Jose goalie Yaroslav Askarov anticipated, with the Seattle alternate captain slipped a goal between Askraov leg pads. The fourth goal ended Askarov’s night, pulled in favor of former Colorado and New York Rangers goalie Alexandar Georgiev. What goes around, or at least what sends Schwartz likely unfairly to the penalty box, comes round: 4-1 Kraken.