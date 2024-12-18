Kraken Shoot Early, Not Often Enough

Just more than three minutes into Tuesday night’s opening period, the hustling Kraken had already fired five shots at the league’s best goaltender of the past few weeks.

Barraging Ottawa Senators netminder Linus Ullmark with as many pucks as possible was clearly an early strategy and the Kraken had already mounted a 20-10 shot advantage by the time the night’s first puck went in a net midway through the game. Unfortunately for the Kraken, that puck went into their net on a Shane Pinto shot between Joey Daccord’s pads to send them towards a 3-0 loss at Climate Pledge Arena and a somewhat disappointing end to a homestand that began with plenty of optimism.

With the loss, the Kraken have also failed to score against the Sens in six straight periods this season, being outscored 6-0 in their two games after backup goalie Anton Forsberg blanked them in Ottawa last month.

Noah Gregor scored a second Ottawa goal before the period ended, and then Tim Stutzle added a breakaway goal five minutes into the final frame that Daccord would have liked to have back. Daccord made an initial stop but the puck rolled up over his shoulder and behind him into the net.

The way Ullmark was playing, it was game over at that point.

The Kraken will now head out on a tough four-city road trip to Chicago, Colorado, Vegas and Vancouver, having dropped two in a row to finish the homestand 1-2-1 and fall back to a game below .500. Early on, things looked headed in a different direction as the Kraken fired 15 shots on Ullmark, named the NHL’s 3rdStar of the prior week on Monday for allowing just three goals in as many games.

But they’d taken only eight additional shots from there by the time the third Ottawa goal went in.

Ullmark has been on a tear, going 6-0-1 in recent weeks and posting a .950 save percentage that span before notching a seventh win in eight tries here to vault his Ottawa team from relative obscurity into the final Eastern Conference playoff position.

Two seasons ago, Ullmark won the Vezina Trophy as the league’s best goalie while still with the Boston Bruins. But the Bruins traded him to the Senators in a blockbuster deal last summer, opting to take its chances with tandem partner Jeremy Swayman.

After a slow start with the Sens, coupled with an early injury, Ullmark finally caught fire and started delivering the Vezina-caliber netminding Ottawa expected. The Kraken’s best scoring chance among the 15 opening-period shots came when Brandon Tanev made a perfect net front pass to Mitchell Stephens only to see his fan on the attempt at an open right side.

Otherwise, a fair amount of the Kraken attempts were from a considerable distance or aimed directly at Ullmark’s quick glove hand. With few Kraken players in front of him to obstruct his vision, Ullmark generally had little trouble keeping pucks out of the net despite the high shot volume.