Kraken Again Storm Out Early And Don’t Relent

ELMONT, NY -- There was nothing magical or mysterious to how Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn on Thursday night ended his nearly two-month scoring drought for goals and multi-point games.
It happened much the same way the Kraken quenched other droughts in this 5-2 victory over the New York Islanders, be it Dunn’s goal on a three-point night, Tye Kartye’s first marker in 11 games or some rare power play chances converted by Oliver Bjorkstrand and Shane Wright. All those happenings had commonality; players getting to the net front for deflections and screens all night long.
“There were a lot of high-pressure situations that made it hard on their D to defend,” Dunn said after the Kraken’s second straight win to start this East Coast road trip. “I think you can see that the last six periods we’ve really focused on making sure we’re skating the right way with the puck, not bringing it back all that often and making life a little bit harder on goalies too.
“I think you see a lot of guys just getting to the net, being already at the net, so that creates a lot better odds of getting goals.”
Dunn added a pair of assists to his first goal since the Oct. 8 season opener in just his third game back from a six-week injury layoff. And though Dunn would argue afterward that this wasn’t his best defensive game, his offensive contributions have added another dimension to a Kraken squad once again back to .500 at 13-13-1.
“Some nights it just goes your way a little bit better than others,” Dunn said. “But I think as long as I’m continuing to push myself, especially when…missing a long time it’s hard to get your legs going and your puck touches at first.
“So, with the team playing so well it just makes everything so much easier for me and the bounces are coming my way.”