Kraken Again Storm Out Early And Don’t Relent

“We’re trying to simplify things a little bit and put it in deep and work from there,” said Bjorkstrand, who has points in seven straight contests after a brief benching last month. “I think we did a pretty good job of that again tonight and the other (Carolina) game. We did a good job of putting it (the puck) deep and hunting it. And making it difficult as well for the other team to have the puck.”

But the Kraken weren’t done from there, with Dunn this time breaking things open just under four minutes into the middle frame. Dunn gathered the puck in the high slot and fired a blistering shot behind Sorokin with Yanni Gourde moving across the net front in a perfect screen.

Then, on another power play chance the latter half of the period, Wright unloaded a shot with Gourde this time standing unmolested directly in front of Sorokin. The Islanders’ netminder again had no chance and the Kraken were now up by four.

“I think it’s a good recipe,” Bjorkstrand said of all four goals aided by players parked near the net front. “It’s obviously harder for goalies when there’s traffic and pucks get directed. It’s hard for them to react. That’s kind of basic in hockey. You want that kind of foundation. But it’s good to see we’re doing it and obviously it’s something we’ve got to be more consistent about.”

Obvious, perhaps. But as Bjorkstrand alluded to, his team hasn’t always done it. Same with fast, energetic starts, which the Kraken often talk about without necessarily putting action to words.

Kraken coach Dan Bylsma said the two things are related, with his team’s up-tempo pace and overall mindset contributing to both the strong start and the determination to get more bodies in front. Bylsma said the first few high-energy shifts of the game set the tone for Kartye’s goal and had the Islanders on their heels throughout.

“Usually a recipe for success at the net is having someone there, having people there,” Bylsma said. “But it’s also a product of just playing a little more direct. Not on the outside. Getting to the middle of the rink. Getting to the net, driving the net and having a mindset that we’re going to get the puck there.”

Having Dunn to put pucks through to the net certainly helped.

Bylsma felt his cannon blast of a shot on his goal “was probably good enough to go in” even without Gourde’s screen making it impossible for Sorokin to see the puck. And that the Kraken now “get to play with the puck a lot more” with Dunn back there making smart plays in the offensive zone and in exiting his own end with the puck.

“When you can do that, it’s a game changer,” he said.

As for Dunn, he’s just glad to see his team reversing its fortunes somewhat after three straight lackluster losses a week ago.

“We’ve got to give some credit to ourselves,” he said. “Right off the start, when we’re playing direct and getting the first goal it really helps bring the confidence throughout the game.”