The Kraken put together a strong start against the Edmonton Oilers, getting offense from different areas of the lineup and building an early two-goal lead. But as the game grew increasingly physical, Seattle couldn’t find the insurance goal it needed to put Edmonton away.

The Kraken fell 3-2 in overtime Saturday night. Ryker Evans and Matthew Wood scored for Seattle, while Connor McDavid and Evan Bouchard brought Edmonton back to force overtime. Leon Draisaitl then scored the deciding goal in the extra frame.

Seattle’s first-period offense reflected contributions from throughout the lineup. Evans opened the scoring with an unassisted goal in his 200th career game, giving the defenseman a milestone moment and the Kraken an early advantage. Wood followed with his first goal as a Kraken, extending the lead and giving Seattle a strong foundation to build on.

The Kraken carried that momentum into the second period, controlling much of the play and creating sustained pressure in the offensive zone. Seattle generated several quality chances during an extended stretch of possession but couldn’t turn that pressure into another goal. Against an opponent with Edmonton’s offensive firepower, the inability to add to the lead would eventually become significant.

The game took on a different identity as the second period progressed. What had begun as a strong offensive showing for Seattle became a physical contest, with tempers rising and players increasingly willing to answer the bell. Ryan Lindgren and Josh Mahura each fought late in the period. For Mahura, it marked his first fight since his time with the Red Deer Rebels in the WHL, dating back to Oct. 2, 2016.

The physicality carried into the third period, when Jacob Melanson fought Trent Frederic just over a minute into the frame. The three fights reflected the intensity of a game that had become increasingly difficult to separate from the physical battle unfolding alongside it.

Seattle had a chance to regain some control through its penalty kill, successfully limiting Edmonton to one shot on goal during a third-period penalty. But the Oilers continued to press, and McDavid got them on the board to cut the deficit to one. Bouchard later scored the equalizer, erasing Seattle’s lead and sending the game to overtime.

The Kraken had done enough early to put themselves in position for a win, with Evans and Wood providing timely goals and the team controlling long stretches of the middle frame. But against Edmonton, a two-goal lead was not enough without another finish or a way to keep the Oilers from finding their openings.