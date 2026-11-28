One: Carry the momentum home

Seattle opened the home-and-home series with a 4-2 win in Edmonton on Friday, giving the Kraken an opportunity to carry that momentum into the rematch. The challenge now is making sure that performance wasn't a one-night accomplishment. Seattle needs to continue generating quality scoring chances, finishing on its opportunities and putting pressure on Edmonton's defense. The Oilers have the offensive power to make a game interesting quickly, so maintaining an aggressive approach and continuing to find ways to score will be important.

Two: Be ready for Edmonton's response

The Oilers won't be content with dropping both games of this back-to-back, particularly with the second meeting coming on Seattle's home ice. Edmonton has Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl leading an offense capable of changing the game with a single shift. The Kraken will need to be disciplined defensively, limit opportunities through the middle of the ice and avoid giving Edmonton too much time and space to create. Friday's win is a confidence boost, but Seattle can't afford to assume the rematch will follow the same script.

Three: Build on the special teams success

One of Friday's biggest positives was Seattle's penalty kill, which successfully killed off seven of Edmonton's eight power-play opportunities. That will be an important area to carry over into Saturday's rematch. The Oilers have one of the most dangerous power plays in the NHL, and giving McDavid, Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard repeated opportunities with the man advantage is a risk the Kraken can't afford. Seattle showed it could withstand that pressure in Edmonton, but maintaining that discipline and execution at home will be just as important.

Projected Lines (Not official):

Check back after morning skate for projected lineup.