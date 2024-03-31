Dallas Shuts Down Kraken

Saturday’s matchup between second-round opponents from the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs was another tightly played game resembling the seven-game showdown last spring. But with a slim 1-0 lead, the Dallas Stars notched a first-minute, third-period power play goal to double their goal count. The lead stood up (adding a third goal, an empty net score by Roope Hintz) with the Central Division leaders skating off the ice their 47thvictory of the season and goalie Jake Oettinger’s ninth career shutout.

The power play goal from 39-year-old Joe Pavelski (his 11th on man-advantage and 26th of the year) came just nine seconds after Kraken alternate captain Adam Larsson was whistled off for a five-minute major for boarding and a game misconduct. Upon review in Toronto, the call was changed from boarding to elbowing, but remained a major penalty and game misconduct. Dallas defenseman Chris Tanev received the hit from Larsson, with the newly acquired D-man (and Brandon’s brother) immediately exiting the ice, though he did return for several shifts later in the third period. Dallas coach Peter DeBoer said Tanev tried to keep going but left again for the dressing room late in the game. Replays showed no boarding but it did appear Larsson’s elbow (highly likely unintentional) might have made contact with Tanev’s helmet and/or pinned Tanev arm. Dave Hakstol provided no analysis of the hit, recognizing the league reviewed it and made the decision to change the call but keep the major and game misconduct.

Daccord made 27 saves while Oettinger faced just 18 shots on the night. The Kraken are now back to NHL .500 with a 30-30-13 -record with a three-fame California road trip next, starting Monday in San Jose.

“Joey played a good hockey game,” said Dave Hakstol, post-game. “It's a faceoff goal and a high tip. That's a real tough play for a goaltender ... the powerplay goal against, we're in our right spots. Unfortunately, we give it right to the guy who is obviously very good in that area.”

Hakstol said he’s disappointed in the loss but not the effort and particuarly liked the mindset and play of the rookie line of Logan Morrison centering Ryan Winterton and Tye Kartye.

“They competed hard, they didn't back away from anything,” said Hakstol about the rookies, who all have enjoyed significant success as American Hockey League players over the first two seasons of affiliate Coachella Valley. “They generated some real good O-zone time tonight and had three good scoring chances. They drew a power play for us. They generated n the third period with another good shift with offensive-zone time. That's the mentality that I like to see them have. They're trying to affect the game. We're down by one, we're down by two, they have a mentality to go out and affect the game and find a way to put one on the board.”