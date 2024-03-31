Dallas Shuts Down Kraken

Stars outshoots Seattle, 30 to 17, in a game that turned with late-second and early-third period goals. Joey Daccord makes 27 saves, deserved better.

By Bob Condor
@ByBobCondor nhl.com/kraken

Saturday’s matchup between second-round opponents from the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs was another tightly played game resembling the seven-game showdown last spring. But with a slim 1-0 lead, the Dallas Stars notched a first-minute, third-period power play goal to double their goal count. The lead stood up (adding a third goal, an empty net score by Roope Hintz) with the Central Division leaders skating off the ice their 47thvictory of the season and goalie Jake Oettinger’s ninth career shutout.

The power play goal from 39-year-old Joe Pavelski (his 11th on man-advantage and 26th of the year) came just nine seconds after Kraken alternate captain Adam Larsson was whistled off for a five-minute major for boarding and a game misconduct. Upon review in Toronto, the call was changed from boarding to elbowing, but remained a major penalty and game misconduct. Dallas defenseman Chris Tanev received the hit from Larsson, with the newly acquired D-man (and Brandon’s brother) immediately exiting the ice, though he did return for several shifts later in the third period. Dallas coach Peter DeBoer said Tanev tried to keep going but left again for the dressing room late in the game. Replays showed no boarding but it did appear Larsson’s elbow (highly likely unintentional) might have made contact with Tanev’s helmet and/or pinned Tanev arm. Dave Hakstol provided no analysis of the hit, recognizing the league reviewed it and made the decision to change the call but keep the major and game misconduct.

Daccord made 27 saves while Oettinger faced just 18 shots on the night. The Kraken are now back to NHL .500 with a 30-30-13 -record with a three-fame California road trip next, starting Monday in San Jose.

“Joey played a good hockey game,” said Dave Hakstol, post-game. “It's a faceoff goal and a high tip. That's a real tough play for a goaltender ... the powerplay goal against, we're in our right spots. Unfortunately, we give it right to the guy who is obviously very good in that area.”

Hakstol said he’s disappointed in the loss but not the effort and particuarly liked the mindset and play of the rookie line of Logan Morrison centering Ryan Winterton and Tye Kartye.

“They competed hard, they didn't back away from anything,” said Hakstol about the rookies, who all have enjoyed significant success as American Hockey League players over the first two seasons of affiliate Coachella Valley. “They generated some real good O-zone time tonight and had three good scoring chances. They drew a power play for us. They generated n the third period with another good shift with offensive-zone time. That's the mentality that I like to see them have. They're trying to affect the game. We're down by one, we're down by two, they have a mentality to go out and affect the game and find a way to put one on the board.”

Oliver Bjorkstrand and Coach Hakstol speak with the media following the Kraken's 3-0 loss to the Dallas Stars.

Young Stars Connect for Game-Winner

The twin boards showed zeros in the goal column here at Climate Pledge Arena until three players of the Dallas Stars present and future put their veteran-laden team ahead 1-0 with a minute and 48 seconds left in the middle period. Second-year NHLer Wyatt Johnston won the faceoff to Joey Daccord’s left, sending the puck rookie linemate Logan Stankoven, who sent the puck back to 23-year defenseman Nils Lundqvist, who quickly flung the puck toward the net. Johnston redirected the puck past Daccord for his 29th goal of the season; he's just one point shy of 100 NHL points and becoming the first member of the 2022 draft class to hit the century mark (Matty Beniers has 98 points). Stankoven, a star for Team Canada in the 2022 and 2023 World Juniors championships, notched 57 in 47 American Hockey League games this season before called up. He now has 12 points (6G, 6A) in 17 games and Lundqvist has already appeared in 136 NHL games with 30 saves as a D-man.

Dallas Starts Fast, Comes Up Short

The Kraken and Dallas were tied after the first 20 minutes, only because starting goalie Joey Daccord turned away 12 shots on goal while his teammates managed just three, two of which, to be fair, were Grade-A chances. Daccord faced four high-danger chances and looked ready for every puck coming his way.

Seattle’s rookie goaltender benefited from the skaters in front of him, who blocked an additional 12 shots. Rookie center Logan Morrison, playing game three of his NHL career, totaled three blocks (clearly doing everything he can to stay in the lineup) while former Dallas D-man Jamie Oleksiak and veteran forward Jaden Schwarz both blocked two. On the Dallas end, trade-deadline acquisition Chris Tanev, got in front of three among the six shot blocks logged by the Stars.

Recap: Stars at Kraken 3.30.24

Brothers in Tanev

And, yes, Chris is Brandon’s brother, two years older and some 320 more NHL games played than his sibling (who did miss most of the Kraken’s inaugural season due to a serious knee injury). Both players were formidable NCAA Division I players (Brandon scored the game- and title-winning goal for Providence) and have now each suited up for three different NHL franchise. Brandon broke in with Winnipeg, then moved to Pittsburgh and Seattle. Chris was a Vancouver fixture on defense before heading a bit East to man the blue line for Calgary, traded to Dallas to be a top-four defensive-minded contributor in what Dallas and GM Jim Nil hope to be a deep postseason run.

The Tanevs’ timelines have now provided five different combinations for the Toronto-area siblings to face each other in NHL uniforms (Brandon/Chris): Winnipeg-Vancouver, Pittsburgh-Vancouver, Pittsburgh-Calgary, Seattle-Calgary and now Seattle-Dallas. If wondering if they have taken their physical-style games to each other, look no further than solid lick Chris put on his younger brother later second period behind the Dallas net.

Blocked Shot of the Night?

While the Kraken blocked a dozen shots in the opening period, the best block of the game had to be Oliver Bjorkstrand filling in for Joey Daccord at the left crease to wipe out a sure goal by Robertson. Daccord made an initial save on young, up-and-coming Stars defenseman Thomas Harley with the puck caroming right to Dallas forward Jason Robertson, who has 27 goals this season after topping 40 the last two seasons. Robertson’s rebound shot was headed for nothing but net until Bjorkstrand came practically flying on skates to perfectly time a puck ricocheting off his shin guards.

News Feed

Postgame Instant Analysis: Dallas vs Seattle

Stars (46-19-9) vs. Kraken (30-29-13) | 7:00 p.m.

Playing With Ease: Kartye Party-eh?

Postgame Instant Analysis: Anaheim vs Seattle

How Sweep It Is for Kraken

Ducks (24-44-4) vs. Kraken (29-29-13) | 7:00 p.m.

Uncharted: Shipping Out with Joey Daccord 

Postgame Instant Analysis: Anaheim vs Seattle

Kraken End Streak with Four-Spot

Ducks (24-43-4) vs. Kraken (28-29-13) | 7:00 p.m.

Morrison, Winterton Get the Call

From the Front Office: A Q&A with Jeff Tambellini

Postgame Instant Analysis: Montreal vs Seattle

First Period Dooms Kraken

Canadiens (25-32-12) vs. Kraken (28-28-13) | 6:00 p.m.

Playing With Ease: Ryker Evans Scores his First NHL Goal

Factoring into Firebirds Success

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Arizona