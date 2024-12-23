Close in Colorado, But Kraken Fall to Avs

“The good news for Kakko is some of the strengths of his game, what he's good at, aligns with how we want to play,” said Bylsma pre-game. “Just getting more and more comfortable with putting his best game out there helps us, helps the group, but also his confidence that he can go out and play his game.”

The lead didn’t last long, in fact, just 11 seconds. Colorado superstar Nathan Mackinnon muscled into the Kraken zone from the center-ice faceoff circle, Seattle D-man Jamie Oleksiak slowing but not stopping his shot, which Joey Daccord saved. But just 11 seconds after the Kakko score, Avalanche first-line Valeri Nichushkin knotted the score.

From there, Kakko and linemate Matty Beniers and Jaden Schwartz looked to be more in sync each shift. Kakko was definitely looking more apt to fire shots, carry the puck, and play his game. Schwartz nearly tied the game seven minutes into the third period on a breakaway, thwarted by Blackwood, who beat the Kraken with San Jose on Dec. 1 and has since been traded to the Avalanche. A few shifts before the Schwartz breakaway, another young Kraken, Ryker Evans, got the puck past Blackwood, but the laser shot hit both crossbar and post. Kakko had a choice scoring later third, too, along with Jared McCann, who scored Seattle’s first goal.

But the Kraken third-period push stalled when Colorado’s Joel Kiviranta took advantage at the Kraken offensive-zone blue line, stealing a puck from Jared McCann with just under three minutes remaining to score on an empty net only seconds before vacated by Joey Daccord. The Avalanche added another empty-netter to make it a 5-2 final.

Late First-Period Energy, Three Avs Power Plays

Just when it appeared going into the first intermission down just one goal despite three high-powered Colorado power plays was a solid outcome, a pair of tweaked Kraken lines willed this game even after the 20 minutes. With under five minutes left in the frame, Jaden Schwartz, Beniers and Kakko all swarmed the Avalanche net, nearly scoring in the scrum, bringing physicality and battle level that has waned in recent games. Beniers carried the puck toward the crease, but all three were driving the net.

Not long after, rookie center Shane Wright won the puck off the left half wall, staying with it to move play to the neutral zone despite two Avs defenders looking to stop him. From there, Wright sped up into the play while winger-for-this-night Yanni Gourde stole the puck during a Colorado attempt to enter the offensive zone. Gourde conducted give-and-go moves as if they had been linemates all season.

Once in the offensive zone, Wright went deep right-side goal line to draw defenders and effectively give Jared McCann time and space – distracting Avs defenders just enough that they simply lost track of where McCann and his lethal shot were located. McCann didn’t disappoint, ripping a shot upper far left corner to tie matters at one apiece.