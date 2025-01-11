Never Two Much in Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY - After a first period that saw the Kraken outshot 15-7, Brandon Montour spoke with Kraken Hockey Network’s Piper Shaw.

“Our energy level could be better,” Montour said. “We’re getting away from our game plan. We have to do what they are doing – throwing pucks and getting rebounds…play that the same way on their side. We will be better.”

And that’s exactly what the Kraken did. Battling through penalty kills, Seattle outshot the Sabres 14-9 and reset the game to evens with two goals of their own.

That was the confidence boost Seattle needed. They burst into the third period with three goals in 2:18 to set the score at 5-2 and added an empty netter to earn a 6-2 final.

The Kraken earned a league-leading sixth multi-goal comeback and eleventh overall. They remain undefeated at KeyBank Arena and the three-game regulation losing streak was officially over.

Two Down

The Sabres got on the board first. They’ve been good at scoring first in games and they did it for the twenty-sixth time this season against the Kraken off a weird bounce.

Just over 2:30 into the game, Peyton Krebs got the puck to Sam Lafferty at the top of the right flan,k and he sank into the faceoff circle before firing what looked to be on the path for a bank pass off the back boards. But as Vince Dunn efforted to stop the pass, the puck re-directed off the Kraken defender’s stick and a flash screen by JJ Peterka took away Joey Daccord’s sight lines allowing Buffalo to establish a 1-0 lead.

When Buffalo got their first power play of the game, less than a minute in, Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin moved the puck around his power play’s umbrella before sending it to Jack Quinn on the left flank. A one-timer put the puck in the net for the second Buffalo score. It was the third goal in two games for Quinn and the first power play goal against Seattle has allowed this month.

Two-two Fights Back

But as Montour was looking for his team to get tenacious, Oliver Bjorkstrand showed spark in his game.

With the Kraken working to respond, Bjorkstrand laid a hit on Dennis Gilbert along the boards. Play continued north, but Gilbert challenged the 2024 All-Star to a fight, and Bjorkstrand accepted. It was the third fight of the Dane’s NHL career, and it ended up drawing an extra roughing penalty by Gilbert.

Two Responses

The second period hasn’t always been kind to the Buffalo Sabres. They own a minus-12 goal differential in the middle frame and the Kraken took advantage and responded.

The Kraken first got on the scoreboard just under 13 minutes in. Montour drove into the attack zone and then fought through a board battle as his team made a line change. The puck eventually shot out to Chander Stephenson in the left circle, who immediately sent a lateral pass to a pinching Ryker Evans. The defender’s quick shot had the puck on and off his stick and past Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to make it 2-1.