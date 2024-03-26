Ducks (24-43-4) vs. Kraken (28-29-13) | 7:00 p.m.

Kraken look to shake off 0-6-2 streak against division rival and ‘feel some freedom to make a few more plays’ in offensive zone

By Bob Condor
@ByBobCondor nhl.com/kraken

One: Hakstol’s Message: ‘Get Resilience Back’

Dave Hakstol said he didn’t talk to his team as group after what he characterized as an unacceptable loss to Montreal Sunday. But he did address the squad Monday morning in meetings and practice.

“The message is very simple,” said Hakstol. “Taking all of the emotion out of it, we've got to take a little bit of the weight of the world off our shoulders. We've seen it here at home especially, we felt a little bit of that stress. One or two things go the wrong way, and it's had too much of an effect on us. We've got to be able to brush that off and move on to the next play like we normally do.”

As for Montreal’s four-goal first period Sunday that included a Joey Daccord in/Philipp Grubauer pulled goalie swap after the fourth goal 18 minutes into the game, Hakstol said, “what could go wrong, did go wrong.”

“Give our guys credit,” said Hakstol. “We were able to shake that off for the start of the second period [getting a goal from Jordan Eberle in the first minute and Oliver Bjorkstrand connecting on a power play sequence to score – until an offside challenge wiped out the goal. We’d played extremely well until the shorthanded goal went in [late second period]. We've just got to get that resilience back. Offensively, we've got to loosen up a little bit, feel some freedom to make a few more plays.”

Two: AHL Call-Ups in Tuesday's Lineup?

Hakstol said no final lineup decisions will be made until after Tuesday’s morning skate, but it appears Coachella Firebirds rookies Logan Morrison and Ryan Winterton will get their chance to suit up. For the undrafted Morrison, it would mark his NHL debut, while Winterton, the Kraken’s 2021 third-round draft choice, appeared in three games back in November. Both are producing impressive offensive stats and covering their defensive duties at forward positions [READ MORE]. Hakstol said the decision to call up both AHL rookies was made before the Montreal loss, with the young players earning it on merit and not representing some message to others on the Kraken roster.

Hakstol’s report on Winterton: “One of the top five goal scorers” in the AHL at even strength. “His plus-minus is outstanding.” He brought “real good energy” back in November. “Very intelligent in terms of what’s around him” on the ice. “He’s got a good stick and strong on the puck.”

The coach on Morrison: “He’s guy that every time you watch him, he makes plays. He makes things happen” ... “the way he sees the game and feels the game offensively, he's a step ahead. He's just one of those players that has that natural hockey sense in terms of his offensive vision and ability” ... very effective on the power plays” and “go-to guy on shootouts” ... “I love the fact that everything he's gotten he's worked for, nothing has come easy.”

Other lineup notes: Vince Dunn remains out with no specific timetable for his return. Ryker Evans (lower body) is day-to-day after leaving the game in the first period after a hit Sunday. Defenseman Gustav Olofsson from AHL affiliate Coachella Valley was recalled on an emergency basis.

Three: Know the Foe: Ducks 2-7-1 in Last 10 Games

Anaheim’s rebuild has added some formidable rookies in forward Leo Carlsson and defenseman Pavel Mintyukov. Second-year forward Mason McTavish has been compared to the next Ryan Getzlaf, the Stanley Cup-winning Ducks captain who is now director of player personnel for the franchise (takes one to know one?). Troy Terry, who scored 37 goals two seasons ago, is at 19 goals right now. Forward Frank Vatrano, 30, has notched career highs in goals (30) and assists (21). Goaltender John Gibson, once considered elite, is at a .891 save percentage in 41 starts on the season, while tandem mate Lukas Dostal has a more respectable .901 in 30 starts. Anaheim is a mixed bag and back in the lottery mix. Only San Jose and Chicago have fewer standings points.

