Ducks (24-43-4) vs. Kraken (28-29-13) | 7:00 p.m.

One: Hakstol’s Message: ‘Get Resilience Back’

Dave Hakstol said he didn’t talk to his team as group after what he characterized as an unacceptable loss to Montreal Sunday. But he did address the squad Monday morning in meetings and practice.

“The message is very simple,” said Hakstol. “Taking all of the emotion out of it, we've got to take a little bit of the weight of the world off our shoulders. We've seen it here at home especially, we felt a little bit of that stress. One or two things go the wrong way, and it's had too much of an effect on us. We've got to be able to brush that off and move on to the next play like we normally do.”

As for Montreal’s four-goal first period Sunday that included a Joey Daccord in/Philipp Grubauer pulled goalie swap after the fourth goal 18 minutes into the game, Hakstol said, “what could go wrong, did go wrong.”

“Give our guys credit,” said Hakstol. “We were able to shake that off for the start of the second period [getting a goal from Jordan Eberle in the first minute and Oliver Bjorkstrand connecting on a power play sequence to score – until an offside challenge wiped out the goal. We’d played extremely well until the shorthanded goal went in [late second period]. We've just got to get that resilience back. Offensively, we've got to loosen up a little bit, feel some freedom to make a few more plays.”