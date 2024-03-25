Morrison, Winterton Get the Call

“It definitely wasn't easy at the time,” said Morrison about three NHL Draft days during his years of eligibility. “But I think it's kind of molded me into the person and player I am today. I think subconsciously, it's been kind of helping me, and yeah. It's not something I think about too often [anymore].”

Instead, Morrison focused this season on adjusting to the AHL and, this week, the NHL. He said being confident in his abilities is a big plus: “I'm trusting my game and making plays at the AHL level that I made in junior.”

What makes this even more exciting for Morrison and Winterton is they are long-time teammates who played and starred in three seasons together with the Ontario Hockey League Hamilton Bulldogs. This year, they are housemates (along with 2022 fourth-rounder Tucker Robertson). Morrison joked Monday he has spent more time with Winterton than anyone else in hockey over the last few years, especially this season, and “I’m not sick of him yet.”

This pair of friends are now on the same AHL-to-NHL path and likely the same line playing the Anaheim Ducks Tuesday at Climate Pledge Arena. But while Winterton was selected in the third round of the Kraken’s 2021 inaugural draft class, Morrison signed last April in the final stretch of another strong OHL playoffs performance.

He and Winterton won the 2022 OHL title together but were traded to different teams midseason last year. Morrison finished his OHL days with the Ottawa 67s, which fell one game short of the league championship (losing to Robertson’s Peterborough Petes in a Game 7). The six-foot, 180-pound center notched in all 30 OHL postseason games he played with a grand total of 27 goals and 28 assists for 55 points.

Morrison is quick to point out that his time in Ottawa provided a crash course in playing the 200-foot game so vital to sticking on pro rosters. His coach, former NHLer Dave Cameron, “harped” on working just as hard and effectively on the defensive part of his play.

Winterton, the Kraken’s 2021 third-round draft choice, was a prolific scorer in the Ontario Hockey League, who has been worked into penalty killing duties this season to round out his game and prepare him for the NHL level. The result, said Bylsma, is “he went from the fifth or sixth forward on the kill to the first guy over the boards” when Coachella Valley is shorthanded.