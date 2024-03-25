Morrison, Winterton Get the Call

When the Kraken announced the recall of forwards Logan Morrison and Ryan Winterton from American Hockey League affiliate Coachella Valley late Sunday, Firebirds head coach Dan Bylsma was not surprised. He’s been positive about both AHL rookies thriving in the all-zones systems of play shared by the Kraken and Western Conference-leading Firebirds.
“It's fun to watch to see what kinds of players they can be and the attributes they bring,” said Bylsma. “With both Logan Morrison and Ryan Winterton, you’re getting a gamer and competitor and a guy who just seems to have a knack for getting the job done and scoring big goals. To watch these guys now, it’s not a ton different than watching Tye Kartye [last season]. They have slowly earned the opportunities, slowly building and getting better. Now they’re getting a chance to show they’re pretty special players.”
The undrafted Morrison is sixth in scoring among Coachella Valley skaters with 15 goals and 25 assists for 40 points in 60 games. Winterton, who appeared in three Kraken games in November, has scored six goals in his last seven games and departed for Seattle second among CVF teammates in goals with 21. Winterton is fourth in goals among all AHL rookies, while Morrison’s points total is top 10 among first-year AHLers.
Sitting in his locker after Monday’s Kraken practice, Morrison talked about Bylsma and Firebirds VP of Hockey Operations Troy Bodie calling him into the office quarters Sunday. At the training center for treatment on a quiet day for the team, Morrison got the good news that enduring three years of not getting drafted by any NHL team is now most decidedly a footnote of his past. Tuesday looks to be his NHL debut.