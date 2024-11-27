Kraken (11-10-1) vs. Ducks (8-9-3) | 7:00 p.m.

One: Week of Potential Can Get Boost from Kraken Special Teams

Opportunity knocks three times in the next four days for the Kraken, with an Anaheim rematch at home Wednesday, a Black Friday road game Friday afternoon in San Jose and then Seattle and the Sharks return to Climate Pledge Arena Saturday night. It might be a holiday weekend for fans, but the all-business ledger is full for your favorite hockey team.

Success and standings points in the next 96-some hours will likely involve breaking a most recent 2-for-24 skein on power play opportunities, including three man-advantage situations and no goals Monday in the 3-2 comeback win at Anaheim. The Ducks in southern California featured not one, but two Grade-A scoring chances when Anaheim was shorthanded. SEA goalie Joey Daccord was up to the task of keeping the game at a 2-1 deficit. There might have been a third highly quality “shorty” attempt in the first period, but center Chandler Stephenson raced back to break up a potential scoring chance.

After Monday’s clutch win, coach Dan Bylsma was queried about both of those shorthanded rushes by Anaheim and the state of the Kraken power play, which included Daniel Sprong hitting a post during one of the three Kraken power plays and one of four posts total the Kraken clanged Monday.

“Hitting the post and going in would have been better than posting and out on the ‘Spronger’ goal,” said Bylsma. “But I think you saw mindset from the power play, right from the first one, with more attacking, a little more shot focus. We had two on the first power play that were clear evidence of Monty [Brandon Montour} firing a couple on the net. We got off kilter on [our] breakout in the ladder during power plays [leading to high-danger chances for Anaheim]. That's something we'll have to take care of.”

Two: McCann-Beniers-Burakovksy Line Ready for Takeoff?

Not to be lost in the Monday comeback was Jared McCann earning the primary assist on the Burakovsky goal and fellow linemate Matty Beniers working the important details of keeping the puck in the offensive zone. It was McCann’s first point in four games since reeling off a five-game point streak. McCann and Beniers have chemistry, and what could be on the verge is that pair activating with Burakovsky, who scored his first goal of the season. Just a thought here: Burakovsky is a popular teammate. His potential takeoff as a goal scorer, combined with his ongoing ability to log assists, could be a huge emotional lift for a squad.

“I think we've been creating a lot together in these games that we've been playing together,” said Burakovsky on Monday night. “Those are two guys with a lot of speed and two guys that can really create space for themselves. ‘Canner’ obviously has an amazing shot, so I'm trying to feed him as much as possible. It’s the same with Matty, trying to give him the puck. He's very good at skating the puck up ice, then entering the [offensive] zone to pull up and make plays.”

Three: Know the Foe: Young, Skilled Ducks

There were significant hard feelings and staredowns during Monday’s game in Anaheim, especially the misguided idea that Tye Kartye intended to hurt young Ducks star Leo Carlsson (No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft) or even that the Kraken forward deserved an interference penalty. Expect the Ducks to remember the Carlsson layout in any case. What Dan Bylsma anticipates is a more offensive skill on display from Anaheim, which features five players 21 or younger, the most in the NHL.

“We have to be aware and leery of their skill,” said Bylsma Monday, giving his squad an off-day Tuesday. They may be young, but they have a lot of skill throughout their lineup. If you play a chance-for-chance game and give them too many opportunities, they will demonstrate that skill over and over again ... we have to be real careful with the skill they have on the ice and be sure that we're playing our way.”