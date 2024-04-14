Kraken (33-33-13) at Blues (42-33-5) | 10:00 a.m.

Kraken go back-to-back matinees with 10 a.m. PT start in St. Louis, looking to close final road trip and season on upward trend

3GameEssentials_Away_16x9
By Bob Condor
@ByBobCondor nhl.com/kraken

One: What’s the (Odd Man) Rush?

SEA coach Dave Hakstol said after Saturday’s tough loss in Dallas, his squad was solid on the execution of the game plan and had “good competitive play as a group.” Hitting two posts (both by Jordan Eberle) and one crossbar (Oliver Bjorkstrand) in the third period were great examples of solid execution and not-so-solid puck luck. He offered one area that can be improved Sunday in St. Louis: “The difference in the game offensively was just not being able to capitalize on the number of outnumbered rushes we had,” said Hakstol, looking to turn that around at the 10 a.m. puck drop.

Two: Dunn Didn’t Travel This Weekend

The Kraken’s 2022-23 most valuable player, defenseman Vince Dunn, hasn’t played since April 3, back when the wild-card race still had fans and players looking at the daily NHL standings. He has skated some practices and continues to work out with team strength and conditioning coaches. He was not on the travel manifest for the weekend flights to Dallas and St. Louis. Has the team shut him down for the season? “We've been working on a day-to-day basis, trying to get him ready,” said Hakstol post-game in Dallas. “He's still at home, doing his work, but we felt like it was apparent that he wasn’t going to play in these first two games [of the road trip]. We'll reevaluate a couple of days, but right now the best spot for him to continue working out.”

Three: Know the Foe: 42 Wins Not Enough for Blues

St. Louis lost to Carolina while Vegas was routing Minnesota, leading to VGK clinching the final playoff spot in the Western Conference postseason and leaving St. Louis nine games over NHL .500 but not enough games left to catch Vegas. Interim coach Drew Bannister took over for 2019 Stanley Cup winner Craig Berube mid-season with the team at 13-14-1. He has been effective at motivating a squad that has posted a 29-19-4 mark since then. Bannister is a former NHL player who found success coaching the Blues’ AHL affiliate.

News Feed

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Dallas

Stars-Crossed Final Minutes

Kraken (33-32-13) at Stars (50-21-9) | 12:00 p.m.

From the Front Office: A Q&A with Dave Hakstol

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle vs San Jose

Fifty is Not Enough for Kraken

Prospects Delivering in Clutch

Sharks (18-51-9) at Kraken (33-31-13) | 7:00 p.m.

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle vs Arizona

‘Wright’ Start, Grubi in the Groove

Coyotes (33-39-5) at Kraken (32-31-13) | 7:00 p.m.

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Anaheim

Wright, Beniers Scorching in SoCal

Kraken (31-31-13) at Ducks (25-47-4) | 7:00 p.m.

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Los Angeles

De-Throned in Los Angeles

Kraken (31-30-13) at Kings (38-25-11) | 6:30 p.m.

Kraken Pipeline in Postseason Mode