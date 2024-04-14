Kraken (33-33-13) at Blues (42-33-5) | 10:00 a.m.

Two: Dunn Didn’t Travel This Weekend

The Kraken’s 2022-23 most valuable player, defenseman Vince Dunn, hasn’t played since April 3, back when the wild-card race still had fans and players looking at the daily NHL standings. He has skated some practices and continues to work out with team strength and conditioning coaches. He was not on the travel manifest for the weekend flights to Dallas and St. Louis. Has the team shut him down for the season? “We've been working on a day-to-day basis, trying to get him ready,” said Hakstol post-game in Dallas. “He's still at home, doing his work, but we felt like it was apparent that he wasn’t going to play in these first two games [of the road trip]. We'll reevaluate a couple of days, but right now the best spot for him to continue working out.”

Three: Know the Foe: 42 Wins Not Enough for Blues

St. Louis lost to Carolina while Vegas was routing Minnesota, leading to VGK clinching the final playoff spot in the Western Conference postseason and leaving St. Louis nine games over NHL .500 but not enough games left to catch Vegas. Interim coach Drew Bannister took over for 2019 Stanley Cup winner Craig Berube mid-season with the team at 13-14-1. He has been effective at motivating a squad that has posted a 29-19-4 mark since then. Bannister is a former NHL player who found success coaching the Blues’ AHL affiliate.