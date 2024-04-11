Sharks (18-51-9) at Kraken (33-31-13) | 7:00 p.m.

One: Good with the Goaltending
Head coach Dave Hakstol revealed Wednesday that goalie Joey Daccord has been working through a “nagging issue we wanted to make sure he had a chance to get fully over.” That’s a major reason why Philipp Grubauer has made four straight starts. It didn’t hurt that Grubauer has won three of the four games, including a 39-save shutout over Arizona Tuesday in the penultimate home game of the 2023-24 season.
Hakstol commended his goalie tandem’s work this season: “When one has been injured or down, the other one has been able to pick up that slack and do a good job. They've supported each other very well in that way. We've had a lot of nights where we've given up very little, 20 or less shots, we don't give up a whole lot in terms of opportunities. But that's a challenge for a goaltender to make the big save at the right time. “
Monday was more the exception with Grubauer tested with 19 Grade-A scoring chances on the night, including a dozen in period two. “It was a night when we had a lot of work [for Grubauer], a lot of quality work and he did a great job for his teammates.”