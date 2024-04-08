Coyotes (33-39-5) at Kraken (32-31-13) | 7:00 p.m.

Kraken will close out final homestand this week with Tuesday and Thursday matchups, with fans getting a chance to see more of 2022 first-rounder Shane Wright

By Bob Condor
One: Overlooked But Not Underappreciated
Top draft choices Shane Wright and Matty Beniers stole the headlines and local sports broadcast segments after Friday’s 3-1 victory in Anaheim. But with both Adam Larsson (he was a full participant in practice Monday and will be back in the lineup Tuesday) and Vince Dunn (still out) not in uniform, the Kraken top pair was Jamie Oleksiak and Will Borgen. They have faced their share and then some top lines of opponents all season, especially with Dunn missing significant game time, so Friday was nothing new. It’s not unfair to consider Dunn-Larsson and Oleksiak-Borgen as one and 1A. Among other stats, Oleksiak is the team leader in blocked shots (163), and Borgen is third (106), just one of three Kraken in triple-digits (Larsson has 143). Borgen is third on the squad in hits, with rookie Tye Kartye and fellow forward Eeli Tolvanen vying for the team lead.

“Those guys [Oleksiak and Borgen] have proved they can be efficient in playing against the other team's top players,” said coach Dave Hakstol Monday. “That's true for them. The way they defend is what sets them apart. What they've shown here throughout this year is a continued ability to not only defend but also to get us out of our zone. It's a role that Jamie has been in quite a lot throughout his career. And this is a new role for Will; we've seen progression there and continued growth.”

Two: Wright Place is Net-Front
Working at the opposing goal crease and slot is a much-discussed need for the Kraken and every NHL team. Rookie Shane Wright scored both of his goals there Friday night and has progressed as a net-front presence all season while scoring 20 goals for AHL affiliate Coachella Valley before his call-up (with those goals trending in later months in the season as he established a deep well of confidence with the puck in all areas and no fear for what might happen in that patch of ice.

"That's where a lot of goals were scored,” said Wright after staying on the practice rink quite late after the high-spirited official team workout, which itself was longer than usual. “If you want to score goals, you’ve got to go there. Obviously, playing here [right now], I’ve got two linemates [Jaden Schwartz and Jordan Eberle] that work well down low and move pucks well. I've kind of found myself being that net-front guy a lot. Maybe it's low to high. ... that's always a thing I try to focus on. You're gonna have to maybe take a couple of cross-checks from the ‘D’ in front, but that's just kind of how it ends up. You want to score goals, you got to go to those areas.”

Three: Know the Foe: Arizona is 6-4-0 in Last 10 Games
The Coyotes are six games under NHL .500, mostly due to a colossal losing streak midseason after a playoff-contender season started through early December. But the second-youngest squad in the NHL has found success lately with six wins in their last ten starts, including wins over playoff-bound Nashville (8-4) and Vegas (7-4) and closer losses to Western Conference division leaders Vancouver (2-1) and Dallas (4-2). From the East, the New York Rangers outlasted Arizona, 8-5, in late March. There are a lot of goals in there, with the Central Division seventh-place team getting goals from all four lines.

