Coyotes (33-39-5) at Kraken (32-31-13) | 7:00 p.m.

Two: Wright Place is Net-Front

Working at the opposing goal crease and slot is a much-discussed need for the Kraken and every NHL team. Rookie Shane Wright scored both of his goals there Friday night and has progressed as a net-front presence all season while scoring 20 goals for AHL affiliate Coachella Valley before his call-up (with those goals trending in later months in the season as he established a deep well of confidence with the puck in all areas and no fear for what might happen in that patch of ice.

"That's where a lot of goals were scored,” said Wright after staying on the practice rink quite late after the high-spirited official team workout, which itself was longer than usual. “If you want to score goals, you’ve got to go there. Obviously, playing here [right now], I’ve got two linemates [Jaden Schwartz and Jordan Eberle] that work well down low and move pucks well. I've kind of found myself being that net-front guy a lot. Maybe it's low to high. ... that's always a thing I try to focus on. You're gonna have to maybe take a couple of cross-checks from the ‘D’ in front, but that's just kind of how it ends up. You want to score goals, you got to go to those areas.”

Three: Know the Foe: Arizona is 6-4-0 in Last 10 Games

The Coyotes are six games under NHL .500, mostly due to a colossal losing streak midseason after a playoff-contender season started through early December. But the second-youngest squad in the NHL has found success lately with six wins in their last ten starts, including wins over playoff-bound Nashville (8-4) and Vegas (7-4) and closer losses to Western Conference division leaders Vancouver (2-1) and Dallas (4-2). From the East, the New York Rangers outlasted Arizona, 8-5, in late March. There are a lot of goals in there, with the Central Division seventh-place team getting goals from all four lines.