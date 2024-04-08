Coyotes (33-39-5) at Kraken (32-31-13) | 7:00 p.m.

One: Overlooked But Not Underappreciated
Top draft choices Shane Wright and Matty Beniers stole the headlines and local sports broadcast segments after Friday’s 3-1 victory in Anaheim. But with both Adam Larsson (he was a full participant in practice Monday and will be back in the lineup Tuesday) and Vince Dunn (still out) not in uniform, the Kraken top pair was Jamie Oleksiak and Will Borgen. They have faced their share and then some top lines of opponents all season, especially with Dunn missing significant game time, so Friday was nothing new. It’s not unfair to consider Dunn-Larsson and Oleksiak-Borgen as one and 1A. Among other stats, Oleksiak is the team leader in blocked shots (163), and Borgen is third (106), just one of three Kraken in triple-digits (Larsson has 143). Borgen is third on the squad in hits, with rookie Tye Kartye and fellow forward Eeli Tolvanen vying for the team lead.
“Those guys [Oleksiak and Borgen] have proved they can be efficient in playing against the other team's top players,” said coach Dave Hakstol Monday. “That's true for them. The way they defend is what sets them apart. What they've shown here throughout this year is a continued ability to not only defend but also to get us out of our zone. It's a role that Jamie has been in quite a lot throughout his career. And this is a new role for Will; we've seen progression there and continued growth.”