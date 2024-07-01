Seattle Kraken 2024 Free Agency Live Blog

July 1 - 9:40 am: Kraken agree to terms with defenseman Brandon Montour on 7-year deal
Big news to start free agency for the Kraken! General manager Ron Francis announced that the Kraken have agreed to terms with Stanley Cup-winning right-handed defenseman Brandon Montour on a seven-year, $7.14 million AAV contract today. The 30-year-old had a career year in 2022-23 when he put up 73 points (16-57-73); shoulder surgery sidelined the Brantford, ONT native to start this season. But once healthy, he was a big part of the Panthers’ championship run this season, scoring 33 points (8-25-33) in 66 regular season games; the 30-year-old, 6-foot blueliner added three goals and eight assists in 22 post-season contests and was a big part of the power play all year long.
“Brandon is a proven winner, and we are thrilled to have him joining our organization,” said Seattle Kraken General Manager Ron Francis. “We’re looking forward to him making his Kraken debut in front of the best fans in the NHL.”
Check back for more on the newest Kraken defensemen on the Kraken website and app!