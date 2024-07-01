Seattle Kraken 2024 Free Agency Live Blog

NHL Free Agency kicks off at 9 a.m. PT. Check back throughout the summer for the latest on the Kraken's roster moves

By Seattle Kraken /
July 1 - 9:40 am: Kraken agree to terms with defenseman Brandon Montour on 7-year deal

Big news to start free agency for the Kraken! General manager Ron Francis announced that the Kraken have agreed to terms with Stanley Cup-winning right-handed defenseman Brandon Montour on a seven-year, $7.14 million AAV contract today. The 30-year-old had a career year in 2022-23 when he put up 73 points (16-57-73); shoulder surgery sidelined the Brantford, ONT native to start this season. But once healthy, he was a big part of the Panthers’ championship run this season, scoring 33 points (8-25-33) in 66 regular season games; the 30-year-old, 6-foot blueliner added three goals and eight assists in 22 post-season contests and was a big part of the power play all year long.

“Brandon is a proven winner, and we are thrilled to have him joining our organization,” said Seattle Kraken General Manager Ron Francis. “We’re looking forward to him making his Kraken debut in front of the best fans in the NHL.”

Check back for more on the newest Kraken defensemen on the Kraken website and app!

July 1 - 8:05 am: Kraken bring back Hayden, Henman, Stezka, McCormick; qualify Beniers, Tolvanen, Seppala

It may be summer, but the hockey world is still hard at work, with a flurry of activity to end the season. With the Draft concluded this weekend, many teams will be looking to continue to add to their organization via free agency, which begins today, July 1, at 9 a.m. PT.

There’s already some Kraken news to report. The organization extended qualifying offers to restricted free agents Matty Beniers, Eeli Tolvanen, and Peetro Seppala, meaning that Seattle retains each player’s rights as they work through the negotiation process. Kailer Yamamoto and Ville Petman were not qualified and will be able to test their own free agency waters.

Additionally, the Kraken made moves to keep four existing players around. Forwards John Hayden, Luke Henman, and goalie Ales Stezka each signed one-year contract extensions, while Coachella Valley captain Max McCormick agreed to terms on a two-year extension. Hayden is coming off a career performance in the Calder Cup playoffs (9-4-13) that included two game-winning goals. Henman earned a career-best plus-14 rating in the 45 games in which he played, and Stezka proved to be a reliable backup in net and posted a .914 save percentage across 26 games. McCormick, in his second straight season wearing the “C,” led the Firebirds in goals (32), including five game-winners.

Throughout the day, we’ll be updating this blog with any Kraken moves that may go down…remember, of course, that while many signings may be announced throughout the league, teams can continue to fine-tune their rosters all summer long. After all, Ron Francis made the trade for last year’s All-Star, Oliver Bjorkstrand, on July 22 in 2022.

