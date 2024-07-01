Seattle Kraken 2024 Free Agency Live Blog

July 1 - 8:05 am: Kraken bring back Hayden, Henman, Stezka, McCormick; qualify Beniers, Tolvanen, Seppala

It may be summer, but the hockey world is still hard at work, with a flurry of activity to end the season. With the Draft concluded this weekend, many teams will be looking to continue to add to their organization via free agency, which begins today, July 1, at 9 a.m. PT.

There’s already some Kraken news to report. The organization extended qualifying offers to restricted free agents Matty Beniers, Eeli Tolvanen, and Peetro Seppala, meaning that Seattle retains each player’s rights as they work through the negotiation process. Kailer Yamamoto and Ville Petman were not qualified and will be able to test their own free agency waters.

Additionally, the Kraken made moves to keep four existing players around. Forwards John Hayden, Luke Henman, and goalie Ales Stezka each signed one-year contract extensions, while Coachella Valley captain Max McCormick agreed to terms on a two-year extension. Hayden is coming off a career performance in the Calder Cup playoffs (9-4-13) that included two game-winning goals. Henman earned a career-best plus-14 rating in the 45 games in which he played, and Stezka proved to be a reliable backup in net and posted a .914 save percentage across 26 games. McCormick, in his second straight season wearing the “C,” led the Firebirds in goals (32), including five game-winners.

Throughout the day, we’ll be updating this blog with any Kraken moves that may go down…remember, of course, that while many signings may be announced throughout the league, teams can continue to fine-tune their rosters all summer long. After all, Ron Francis made the trade for last year’s All-Star, Oliver Bjorkstrand, on July 22 in 2022.