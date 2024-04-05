Viktor Arvidsson Nominated for Bill Masterton Trophy

The Los Angeles chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association (PHWA) announced today that forward Viktor Arvidsson is the LA Kings’ nominee for the 2024 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy.

The Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy is awarded each year in recognition of the NHL player who “best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to ice hockey.” Each of the league’s 32 member clubs will have one player nominated, as determined by the members of the PWHA who cover that team.

Arvidsson, 30, has earned his nomination by overcoming multiple injuries in his quest to rejoin the Kings lineup this season. Following a back surgery in October 2023, Arvidsson was sidelined for the first 50 games of the campaign as he made his recovery. On Feb. 15, 2024, the Skelleftea, Sweden native returned to competition in a 2-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils. Two days later in Boston, Arvidsson netted his first point of the season, an assist on Anze Kopitar’s game-tying goal in the eventual 5-4 overtime win.

The 5-10, 185-pound veteran completed the team’s road-trip with two points (0-2=2) in three games played and took the ice for his first home game of the season on Feb. 20 against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Arvidsson played only 17 seconds of his homecoming before suffering a lower-body injury that returned him to long-term injured reserve (LTIR).

Exactly one month since being placed on LTIR for the second time, Arvidsson returned to action on Mar. 20 at Crypto.com Arena after having missed 63 cumulative games on the campaign. The speedy winger netted two points (1-1=2) to help the Kings to a 6-0 shutout against the Minnesota Wild and was selected as the first star of the game. In 12 total appearances this season, Arvidsson has recorded eight points (2-6=8) and helped lead the team to an 9-3-0 record over that combined span.

Arvidsson ended last season with 59 points (26-33=59) in 77 games, finishing fourth on the team in scoring. Originally acquired from Nashville via trade in 2021, Arvidsson has recorded 116 points (48-68=116) in 155 contests in a Kings uniform. Over parts of 10 NHL seasons, the Swedish forward has accumulated 355 points (175-180-355) in 540 career games.