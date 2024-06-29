LA Kings Acquire Forward Tanner Jeannot From the Tampa Bay Lightning

The LA Kings have acquired forward Tanner Jeannot from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for a fourth-round (118th overall) pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Jeannot, 27, played 55 games for the Lightning in the 2023-24 campaign and recorded 14 points (7-7-14) and 75 penalty minutes (PIM). The 6-2, 220-pound forward is a veteran of 227 NHL games across parts of five seasons split between Tampa Bay (2022-24) and the Nashville Predators (2020-23), accumulating a total of 42 goals, 38 assists and 80 points (42-38=80).

The 6-2, 220-pound forward’s best season came in the 2021-22 campaign where he notched a career-best 24 goals to lead all NHL rookies while also recording personal-highs in games played (81), assists (17), points (24-17=41) and game-winning goals (5). Jeannot has also collected three assists in 16 career Stanley Cup Playoff matchups.

Prior to beginning his professional career, the Estevan, SK native played his junior hockey for the Moose Jaw Warriors in the Western Hockey League (WHL). Jeannot played 267 regular season games for the Warriors while notching 170 points (77-93=170) and serving as an alternate captain in his final season with the club. Over parts of three WHL Playoff campaigns, Jeannot tallied 24 points (9-15=24) in 30 contests.