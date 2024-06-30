LA Kings Announce 2024 Development Camp Roster

The LA Kings have announced the full roster for the team's Development Camp that will take place from Monday, July 1, through Wednesday, July 3 at Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo, Calif.

The 39-player roster is comprised of 19 forwards, 13 defensemen and seven goaltenders. Highlighting the group is the Kings’ first round pick (26th overall) from the 2024 NHL Draft, Liam Greentree, as well as 15 former development camp attendees, including forwards Ryan Conmy and Francesco Pinelli and goaltender Hampton Slukynsky. For a full roster, please click here.

Greentree, 18, entered the Draft as the No. 14 ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting. The 6-2, 214-pound forward spent the last two seasons with the Windsor Spitfires in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). Serving as Windsor’s captain this past season, Greentree recorded career highs in goals (36), assists (54), and points (90), leading his team in all three categories and earning a selection to the OHL Third All-Star Team. Through 125 career OHL games played, Greentree has accumulated 135 points (61-74=135). In the 2022-23 campaign, Greentree’s 25 tallies was the most amongst OHL rookies and earned him a selection to the OHL First All-Rookie Team.

Conmy, 19, led all University of New Hampshire Wildcats (NCAA) in scoring with 14 goals and 31 points (14-17=31) in 34 games as a freshman while also notching a team-high five power-play goals, three game-winning goals and 120 shots. Conmy’s 31 points ranked 19th in Hockey East scoring while his 120 shots placed seventh among all conference skaters. Drafted in the sixth round (186th overall) in the 2023 NHL Draft, Conmy’s assist and point totals were the most by a program freshman in five seasons.

Pinelli, 21, is the only camp participant with North American professional experience, having debuted with the Ontario Reign, the Kings’ American Hockey League affiliate (AHL) this past season. A former second round draft pick (42nd overall, 2021), Pinelli recorded 20 points (13-7=20) in 67 games in his first professional campaign.

Slukynsky, 18, returns to development camp after a dominant season with the Fargo Force in the United States Hockey League (USHL). The Kings’ fourth-round pick (118th overall) in the 2023 NHL Draft, Slukynsky posted a 1.86 best goals-against average (GAA), .923 save percentage (SV%), 28 wins and five shutouts to lead the USHL in all categories and guide the Force to a 2024 Clark Cup Championship. With his efforts, Slukynsky earned USHL Goaltender of the Year and First All-Star Team honors.

This year’s camp roster consists of 18 Kings draft selections, including a trio of picks chosen on Day Two of the 2024 NHL Draft. Goaltender Carter George (second round, 57th overall), defenseman Jared Woolley (sixth round, 164th overall) and forward James Reeder (seventh round, 198th overall) will join the organization on the ice for the first time since being selected by the Kings this past weekend at Sphere in Las Vegas.

The three-day event features daily practices and scrimmages led by the Kings Player Development Staff, including Glen Murray, Mike Donnelly, Sean O'Donnell, Jarret Stoll, Matt Greene, Jeremy Clark and Adam Brown, along with guest coaches Stephane Richer, Serge Aubin and Rob Collins from Eisbäeren Berlin.

Monday, July 1

9:30am - Forward Group

3:00pm - Forward Group

11:00am - Defense Group

4:00pm - Defense Group

Tuesday, July 2

9:30am - Defense Group

11:00am - Forward Group

3:00pm - Scrimmage

Wednesday, July 3