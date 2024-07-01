LA Kings Sign Five Players To NHL Contracts

The LA Kings have signed five players to NHL contracts, including:

• Forward Jeff Malott, two-year contract worth an AAV of $775,000.

• Forward Tyler Madden, one-year, two-way contract worth an AAV of $775,000.

• Forward Jack Studnicka, one-year, two-way contract worth an AAV of $775,000.

• Forward Glenn Gawdin, two-year, two-way contract worth an AAV of $775,000.

• Defenseman Reilly Walsh, one-year, two-way contract worth an AAV of $775,000.

Malott, 27, has spent the majority of the past four seasons with the Manitoba Moose, the Winnipeg Jets’ affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). This past season, the 6-4, 201-pound forward produced his best professional season, establishing career-marks in assists (30) and points (22-30=52) with 66 penalty minutes (PIM) in 70 games played for his third consecutive 40-point campaign. Malott has recorded 157 points (82-75=157) and a plus-17 rating in 237 career regular-season AHL games all with Manitoba and has added two goals in 12 Calder Cup Playoff matchups.



Undrafted out of college, Malott signed with the Winnipeg Jets organization in 2020 and made his NHL debut on March 20, 2022, against the Chicago Blackhawks. The Burlington, Ontario native played four seasons for Cornell University (NCAA) in the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC), helping the Big Red to regular-season conference titles in 2018 and 2020 and served as team captain his senior year in 2019-20. In 114 career games played for Cornell, Malott finished with 53 points (24-29=53) and a plus-26 rating

Madden, 24, skated in 71 games with the Ontario Reign (AHL) last season, recording a career-high 34 points (15-19=34) with 16 PIM and a plus-4 rating. It marked Madden’s third 30-point and double-digit goal season while his 34 points ranked sixth on the team. The 5-11, 170-pound forward has played four seasons in the AHL, all with the Reign, where he’s accumulated 103 points (50-53=103) with 42 PIM in 204 career AHL games. Madden has also appeared in 14 career Calder Cup Playoff games, posting five goals and seven points (5-2=7).



Originally drafted in the third round (68th overall) by the Vancouver Canucks in the 2018 NHL Draft, Madden was acquired by the Kings via trade on Feb. 17, 2020. Before turning professional in 2020-21, Madden played two seasons of NCAA Division I hockey at Northeastern University (H-East), posting 65 points (31-35=65) in 63 NCAA games and helping the Huskies capture the Hockey East Championship in 2019. Internationally, the Albany, N.Y. native represented Team USA at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship, earning a silver medal while collecting four points (3-1=4) in seven tournament games. Madden’s father, John, played parts of 13 seasons in the NHL from 1998-2012 between New Jersey, Chicago, Minnesota and Florida.

Gawdin, 27, spent the majority of the 2023-24 campaign with the San Diego Gulls (AHL) serving as alternate captain, skating in 70 games and collecting a professional career-best 22 goals and 55 points (22-33=55) to rank second on the club in goals and points. The 6-1, 201-pound forward also suited up in one game for the Anaheim Ducks.

Originally drafted by the St. Louis Blues in the fourth round (116th overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft, Gawdin has one assist in 13 NHL contests with Anaheim and the Calgary Flames. In 328 career AHL games, Gawdin has registered 85 goals and 236 points (85-151=236) with 287 PIM with the Gulls and Stockton Heat, including 2020 AHL All-Star honors following his 47-point season (16-31=47) with the Heat.

Prior to his professional career, Gawdin appeared in 312 games with the Swift Current Broncos of the Western Hockey League (WHL), posting 313 points (126-128=313) along with 45 points (21-24=45) in 48 WHL Playoff outings. In 2017-18, he led the Broncos to a WHL Championship with his 125-point (56-69=125) and plus-61 rating season. He was named the WHL’s Playoffs Most Valuable Player after collecting 14 goals and 32 points (14-18=32) in 24 games. The Richmond, B.C. native helped Canada to a bronze medal at the 2015 Under-18 World Championship and silver at the 2014 Under-17 World Hockey Challenge.

Studnicka, 25, split the 2023-24 campaign with the San Jose Sharks, Vancouver Canucks, San Jose Barracuda (AHL) and Abbotsford Canucks (AHL). Studnicka notched 21 points (7-14=21) in 36 AHL games last season between the Barracuda and Canucks. The 6-1, 187-pound forward suited up for 22 NHL games with San Jose and Vancouver, collecting one assist.

A second round (53rd overall) selection in the 2017 NHL Draft by the Boston Bruins, Studnicka has registered 16 points (6-10=16) in 107 career NHL games between San Jose, Vancouver and Boston. In 153 career AHL contests, he has registered 41 goals and 117 points (41-76=117) with the Barracuda, Canucks and Providence Bruins. His best professional season came in the 2019-20 campaign where he established career-highs in games played (60), goals (23), assists (26), points (49) and plus/minus (plus-9). As a result, Studnicka was named to the AHL All-Star and All-Rookie teams.

Prior to his professional career, Studnicka recorded 233 points (80-153=233) in 252 career Ontario Hockey League (OHL) games over parts of four seasons with the Oshawa Generals and Niagara IceDogs, including his team-high 72-point season (22-50=52) as captain in the 2017-18 campaign. The Windsor, Ontario native has represented Canada at two IIHF events, including the 2019 World Junior Championship and 2017 Under-18 Men’s World Championship.

Walsh, 25, skated for the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL) this past season, registering nine goals and 19 assists for 28 points (9-19=28) in 60 games and notched two helpers in four Calder Cup Playoff games. Walsh has suited up for 234 career AHL games split between Providence, the Utica Comets and Binghamton Devils where he posted 32 goals and 127 points (32-95=132). He has nine points (4-5=9) in 11 Calder Cup Playoff contests.

The 6-0, 192-pound blueliner’s best individual campaign came in 2021-22 as a member of the Comets, recording 43 points (9-34=43) with a plus-12 rating in 70 regular season games played. That same season, Walsh recorded an assist in his NHL debut with Utica’s parent club, the New Jersey Devils, on April 26, 2022, against the Ottawa Senators.



A third-round (81st overall) selection in the 2017 NHL Draft by New Jersey, Walsh played three seasons for the Harvard University Crimson (NCAA). In 96 career collegiate games, the Framingham, Mass. native registered 78 points (27-51=78) and was named to the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) All-Rookie Team in 2018 and ECAC Third All-Star Team in 2019.