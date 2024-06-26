LA Kings Officially Introduce New Home And Away Uniforms

The LA Kings today introduced the club’s new permanent uniforms. The collection of the home and away jersey prominently features the club’s new primary mark.

The jersey will be worn for the first time in Las Vegas this weekend when the Kings make their first selection in the 2024 National Hockey League (NHL) Draft. The home uniform will debut on the ice in September during the 2024 Rookie Faceoff tournament, which the Kings will host. The away uniform will debut during the Kings’ first preseason game later that month.

The new Kings black-silver-and-white uniform features the key elements of the organization’s recent brand evolution, highlighted by the new team logos and design elements. It contains core elements inspired by the club’s 90s era, and an updated crown from the team’s inception in 1967. Also revised is an “enhanced silver.”

Both the white jersey and black jersey feature the same design alignment including a larger primary crest centered on the front of the jersey. The lettering (names and numbers) on the back feature a higher contrast set-up to increase visibility. The numbers on the bicep area are now higher toward each shoulder.

The black home uniform features a new matte black helmet, which is believed to be the first time an NHL team has used a matte black helmet full-time. Partners Mercury Insurance (jersey) Blue Shield of California (helmet) return for the 2024-25 season and are both featured prominently. The white away uniform features the same white helmet as last season.

The Kings will not feature an alternate uniform during the upcoming 2024-25 season. The shiny silver helmet, often informally referred to as a “chrome dome,” is not part of the team’s new uniform collection.

Last week the Kings officially “retired” the team’s most recent primary logo, which made its debut in 2008 as the featured element of an alternate jersey. The team in 2011 adopted the logo as its primary mark, along with the team colors of black, silver, and white (the team colors remain). The Kings captured both of their Stanley Cups wearing the black version of that jersey.

The Kings will announce further details of the 2024 Rookie Faceoff event later. The 2024 NHL Draft takes place this weekend in Las Vegas. The Kings currently hold four selections including the 21st overall choice.