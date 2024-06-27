LA Kings Acquire Defenseman Kyle Burroughs From the San Jose Sharks

The LA Kings have acquired defenseman Kyle Burroughs from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for forward Carl Grundstrom.

Burroughs, 28, notched a pair of goals, eight points (2-6=8) and 71 penalty minutes (PIM) in an NHL career-best 73 games for San Jose last season. The 6-0, 193-pound blueliner has played in 168 career NHL games over parts of four seasons split between San Jose, the Vancouver Canucks and Colorado Avalanche, collecting five goals and 14 assists for 19 points (5-14=19).

A seventh-round selection (196th overall) of the New York Islanders in the 2013 NHL Draft, Burroughs is a veteran of 324 career American Hockey League (AHL) games, accumulating 18 goals and 86 points (18-68=86) over parts of seven seasons with the Colorado Eagles and Bridgeport Sound Tigers. He has added one goal and four assists (1-4=5) in nine career Calder Cup contests. The Vancouver, B.C. native’s best professional season came in the 2017-18 campaign with Bridgeport where he set career-highs in games played (75), goals (6), points (25) and plus-minus (plus-16).

Prior to turning pro, Burroughs played five seasons (2010-15) of junior hockey with the Regina Pats and Medicine Hat Tigers of the Western Hockey League (WHL).