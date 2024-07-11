REGISTER FOR A FREE COACHES AND REFEREE CERTIFICATION EVENT 

The LA Kings are deeply committed to advancing female hockey and fostering its growth. As a presence in a male-dominated sport, we actively promote female hockey development both on and off the ice. Girls hockey is one of the fastest growing youth sports in the United States with a participation increase of 65% over the past 15 seasons. Our initiatives to help include camps, clinics, and events tailored for all age groups and create more female faces at the rink on the ice for girl hockey players to look up to.

In line with our values of inclusivity and equity, we strive to create an environment where female coaches and referees thrive. To further this mission, we’ve partnered with USA Hockey to offer an empowering opportunity for women: The LA Kings Women's Coaches and Referee Level 1 Certification. This fantastic program is completely free for women ages 18 and older who hold a current USA Hockey membership.

Participants benefit from Level 1 Coach and Referee Certification Classes taught by USA Hockey experts. USA Hockey and the Los Angeles Kings will cover the fees over a $100 value of the Coaches Certificate and Referee Certificate if completed both days. And as an added treat, SuperFd provides complimentary lunch on both program days. Join us in shaping the future of female hockey!

Event Details:

Dates : Saturday, August 24th, and Sunday, August 25th

Time: 9:00am – 4:00pm

9:00am – 4:00pm Location : Toyota Sports Performance Center 555 N. Nash Street El Segundo, CA 90245

Classroom Sessions:

Learn from USA Hockey experts during the classroom sessions.

Complete both days to receive a coupon code for coach and referee registration with USA Hockey.

On-Ice Session (Sunday, August 25th):

Hit the ice from 11:00am- 12:00pm.

Put your skills to the test and have fun!

Special Perks:

Participants completing both days will receive:

1 (one) free ticket to a Los Angeles Kings regular season home game.

An entry into a raffle for a team-signed Los Angeles Kings jersey.

Lunch is provided both days.

Limited Spots : The program is limited to 50 registrations, so sign up early!

: USA Hockey Membership:

* Want to participate but don’t have a membership? Register HERE.