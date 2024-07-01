LA Kings Sign Goaltender Pheonix Copley And Forward Trevor Lewis to One-Year Contracts

The LA Kings have signed goaltender Pheonix Copley to a one-year contract worth an average annual value (AAV) of $825,000 and forward Trevor Lewis to a one-year contract with an AAV of $800,000 through the 2024-25 season.

Copley, 32, made his Kings debut on Dec. 6, 2022, making 31 saves on 33 shots in a 5-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators. Over the past two seasons, Copley has appeared in 40 games with the Kings, recording a 28-7-5 combined record with a .887 save percentage (SV%), 2.90 goals against average (GAA), and two shutouts (SO). His best individual NHL campaign came in 2022-23, his first season with the Kings, as he posted a 24-6-3 record with a 2.64 GAA, .903 SV%, and one shutout. Following a knee injury in December, Copley was assigned to long-term injured reserve for the remainder of the 2023-24 campaign.

Prior to joining the Kings as a free agent in July 2022, Copley spent eight years with the Washington Capitals and St. Louis Blues organizations. He has appeared in 76 career regular season NHL games, owning a record of 44-16-8 with three shutouts, a 2.83 GAA and a .899 SV%. The 6-4, 200-pound goaltender, who won a Stanley Cup in 2018 with Washington, has one career Stanley Cup playoff appearance.

The North Pole, Alaska native has also played in 237 career American Hockey League (AHL) games with the Ontario Reign, Hershey Bears and Chicago Wolves, earning a 124-76-38 record with 15 shutouts, a 2.52 GAA and a .911 SV%. In 17 AHL postseason games, he posted a 9-7-0 record with a 2.09 GAA and a .935 SV%. In 2020-21, Copley and the Bears were recognized with the Harry Holmes Memorial Award for the best goaltending duo in the AHL.

The undrafted netminder was signed by the Capitals as a free agent in 2014 after spending two seasons with the Michigan Tech Huskies (WCHA). Over 54 NCAA contests from 2012-14, Copley posted a 18-28-7 record with a .907 SV%, 2.82 GAA, and four shutouts.

Lewis, 37, played in all 82 regular season games for the Kings last season, scoring eight goals and adding eight assists (8-8=16). Originally selected by the Kings 17th overall in the 2006 NHL Draft, the 6-1, 201-pound forward played the first 12 seasons of his NHL career in Los Angeles and won two Stanley Cups with the organization (2012, 2014).

Lewis is a veteran of 974 NHL games, earning 225 points (98-127=225) and posting 28 points (13-15=28) in 104 career Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Kings (2008-20; 2023-24), Calgary Flames (2021-23) and Winnipeg Jets (2020-21). During the Kings’ first championship in 2012, Lewis appeared in all 20 postseason games and registered nine points (3-6=9), including a two-goal performance (2-0=2) in the club’s Stanley Cup-clinching Game Six on home ice. Two years later in 2014, he added five points (4-1=5) in 26 playoff games to help secure the Kings second Stanley Cup championship.

Internationally, Lewis has represented the United States at two International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) events, earning bronze medals at the 2015 IIHF World Championship and 2007 IIHF Men’s World Junior Championship. In 17 games across those two tournaments, he posted 11 points (4-7=11).