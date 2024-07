Key Dates:

7/12 - Season Ticket Members Pre-sale

7/15 - AMEX Pre-Sale

7/17 - VIP and Social Pre-Sales

7/19 - Public On-sale

Theme Nights and Giveaways coming soon!

The season highlights include four games against the rival Ducks, the first game against Utah on October 26, two games in eight days against the Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers, and a December 28 matchup in LA against the Edmonton Oilers.

This season the Kings will debut their new permanent uniforms. The collection of the home and away jerseys prominently features the club’s new primary mark. This logo, meticulously redrawn by House Industries, reflects elements from all eras of Kings hockey. Learn more about the new primary and uniform here.

For more information about the King's Preseason Schedule, click here!