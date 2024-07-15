Kings Sign Forward Quinton Byfield to Five-Year Contract

The LA Kings have signed forward Quinton Byfield to a five-year contract extension worth an average annual value (AAV) of $6,250,000 through the 2028-29 season.

Byfield, 21, played in 80 games last season, establishing career-highs in games played, goals (20), assists (35), points (55), power-play goals (6), power-play points (14) and game-winning goals (4) with a plus-19 rating, the third-highest on the team and highest among any team forward. Byfield is the third Kings player in the last 20 years to record 20 goals in a season at age 21 or younger (Anze Kopitar; 32G in 2007-08, 27 in 2008-09 & 20 in 2006-07 and Alex Frolov; 24 in 2003-04), and 10th overall in franchise history. He also added four assists (0-4=4) in five Stanley Cup Playoff contests.

The second overall selection in the 2020 NHL Draft, Byfield became the 31st player in franchise history to score in their 100th career game on Oct. 11, 2023. He also recorded a career-long six-game assist streak (0-9=9) from Oct. 31 – Nov. 11 to become the fourth skater 21 years of age or younger in team history to establish an assist streak of at least six games, and first since Jimmy Carson’s six-game span (3-8=11) in 1987-88.

The 6-5, 225-pound forward’s 35 assists and 55 points last season ranked fifth and fourth in the league, respectively, among skaters under 22 years of age. Byfield tallied five multi-goal outings, tied for most on the team with Trevor Moore, and for most in the league among all skaters 21 years of age or younger. In doing so, Byfield became one of six skaters in franchise history to have five or more multi-goal games in a single season before turning 22 years old, and the first to do so in over 30 years (Jimmy Carson, nine times in 1987-88).

Byfield made his NHL debut on April 28, 2021, against Anaheim at 18 years and 252 days old, making him the sixth-youngest player to ever appear in a game for the Kings. Since then, Byfield has accumulated 28 goals and 60 assists for 88 points (28-60=88) in 179 career NHL games. With his 88 points in that span, he is the 10th skater in franchise history to record at least 80 career points before turning 22 years old – a list led by Anze Kopitar (79-125=204 in 236 GP). Byfield has also appeared in 59 games over parts of three seasons with the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League (AHL), collecting 41 points (21-20=41).

Prior to turning pro, Byfield posted 143 points (61-82=143) in 109 games over two seasons with the Sudbury Wolves of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), along with eight points (3-5=8) in eight postseason appearances. During that span, he was named to the 2019-20 OHL Third All-Star Team, served as team captain in the CHL Top Prospects Game, was awarded the 2018-19 CHL Rookie of the Year, OHL Rookie of the Year and chosen to the OHL First All-Rookie Team after finishing the season with 61 points (29-32=61) in 64 games.

The Newmarket, ONT native has represented Canada on multiple occasions, most recently at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship where he tallied seven points (2-5=7) in seven games on his way to winning the silver medal. He also won gold in the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship where he was the youngest player named to their gold medal-winning roster, earned silver in the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and the 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.