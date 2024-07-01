LA Kings Sign Forward Warren Foegele and Defenseman Joel Edmundson to Contracts

The LA Kings have signed forward Warren Foegele to a three-year contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $3,500,000 through the 2026-27 season and defenseman Joel Edmundson to a four-year contract with an AAV of $3,850,000 through the 2027-28 season.

Foegele, 28, skated in all 82 games for the Edmonton Oilers last season, setting NHL personal bests in games played, goals (20), assists (21) and points (41) to mark his sixth consecutive season eclipsing the double-digit goal total. He was one of five Edmonton skaters to hit the 20-goal mark while his 41 points placed eighth among all skaters. The 6-2, 204-pound forward added three goals and eight points (3-5=8) in 22 Stanley Cup Playoff games, including five (2-3=5) in the 2024 Stanley Cup Finals.

Originally drafted in the third round (67th overall) by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2014 NHL Draft, Foegele has accumulated 80 goals and 163 points (80-83=163) in 431 career NHL games over parts of seven seasons split between Edmonton (2021-23) and Carolina (2017-2021), including campaigns (2021-22; 2023-24) where he skated in all 82 regular-season contests. He has also added 12 goals and 24 points (12-12=24) in 80 career Stanley Cup Playoff contests.

A native of Markham, Ontario, Foegele appeared in one season for the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League (AHL), where he set professional career-marks in goals (28), points (46), shorthanded goals (4), game-winning goals (9) and plus/minus (plus-22). Foegele has three helpers in eight career Calder Cup Playoff outings.

Prior to his professional debut, Foegele notched 17 points (5-12=17) in 39 games for the University of New Hampshire (NCAA) before joining the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) where he tallied 111 points (40-71=111) in 113 OHL games over parts of two seasons between the Kingston Frontenacs and Erie Otters. Foegele posted 13 goals and 26 points (13-13=26) in 22 OHL Playoff outings to help guide the Otters to an OHL Championship in 2017. His 26-point (13-13=26) playoff run earned him the Wayne Gretzky 99 Award as the OHL’s Most Valuable Player in the postseason.

Edmundson, 31, joins the Kings after splitting the 2023-24 campaign with the Washington Capitals and Toronto Maple Leafs, recording six points (1-5=6) in 53 combined regular-season games. The 6-5, 225-pound blueliner added one assist in seven Stanley Cup Playoff outings with Toronto.

A Stanley Cup Champion with St. Louis in 2019, Edmundson is a veteran of 530 career NHL games split between the Maple Leafs, Capitals, Montreal Canadiens (2020-23), Carolina Hurricanes (2019-20) and St. Louis Blues (2015-2019), accumulating 29 goals and 110 points (29-81=110) with a plus-21 rating and 461 penalty minutes (PIM). Edmundson has added 22 points (6-16=22) in 82 career Stanley Cup Playoff outings, including seven (1-6=7) in St. Louis’ 2019 championship run. His best individual campaign came during his lone season with the Hurricanes 2019-20 as he matched his career-best in goals (7) and set new career-highs in both assists (13) and points (7-13=20).

A second-round selection (46th overall) in the 2011 NHL Draft by St. Louis, Edmundson began his professional career playing parts of three seasons with the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL), posting eight goals and 12 assists (8-12=20) with a plus-12 rating in 100 career AHL games. Prior to his professional debut, the veteran blueliner played junior hockey for the Moose Jaw Warriors and Kamloops Blazers of the Western Hockey League (WHL), recording 68 points (15-53=68) in 190 career WHL games. The Brandon, Manitoba native represented Canada at the 2018 World Championship in Minsk, Belarus, tallying one goal and three assists (1-3=4) with a plus-11 rating, the second-best among tournament defensemen.