The LA Kings have acquired the 26th, 57th and 198th overall selections in the 2024 NHL Draft from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for the 21st overall pick.

The Kings now hold six selections in the draft, which begins with Round 1 today, June 28, at Sphere in Las Vegas followed by Rounds 2-7 tomorrow, June 29.

The Kings’ picks are as follows:

Round 1, 26th overall

Round 2, 57th overall

Round 4, 118th overall

Round 6, 182nd overall

Round 7, 198th overall

Round 7, 214th overall