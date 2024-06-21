LA Kings Announce Complete 2024 Preseason Game Schedule

By LA Kings
@LAKings LAKings.com

The LA Kings announced their complete preseason schedule for the 2024-25 NHL season.  It features six total games.

The schedule is below. All listed times are Pacific:

Preseason Schedule


Date
Opponent
Location
Time (PST)
Monday, Sept. 23
Kings @ Utah*
Delta Center (Salt Lake City, UT)
6 PM
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Kings @ Golden Knights
T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas, NV)
7 PM
Saturday, Sept. 28
Kings vs. Ducks
Toyota Center (Ontario, CA)
3 PM
Monday, Sept. 30
Kings @ Ducks
Honda Center (Anaheim, CA)
7 PM
Thursday, Oct. 3

Kings vs. Bruins

 Videotron Center (Quebec City)
4 PM
Saturday, Oct. 5
Kings vs. Panthers
Videotron Center (Quebec City)
4 PM

* The Kings preseason game on September 23 will now be a Kings “road” game, and the contest will be against the Utah Hockey Club; the game was originally scheduled and announced as the Kings “hosting” the Vegas Golden Knights in Utah.

